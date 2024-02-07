What's the trend in men's fashion: scoop necklines





Designers suggest ways to incorporate the latest menswear trends, both in formal and casual settings.

Take a look at some of the recent menswear shows and you'll notice many models sporting variations of the high scoop neckline. Whether it's the beaded tank top at Gucci, round-neck t-shirts made from luxurious fabrics at Herms or the more bohemian style of Dries Van Noten, several fashion houses are offering their take on what seems to be a big trend of 2024 in terms of men's fashion. Even big brands like Zara and Asos sell sheer mesh scoop neck clothing. The scoop neck trend for men is truly a step forward in breaking down traditional gender barriers in fashion, says Sean Ashby, managing director of aussieBum, a men's underwear and swimwear brand based in Sydney and recently established in India. “This signifies a shift towards inclusiveness and I see this as an exciting development. In formal wear, men can subtly incorporate this trend in tailored shirts and blazers, providing a modern touch that maintains a professional aesthetic.” Classic crew necks can work seamlessly from morning to night. One thing to remember is to balance the scoop neck garment with complementary pieces and accessories to create a well-coordinated ensemble. “For casual vibes, the crew neck effortlessly brings a casual yet stylish vibe to men's wardrobe staples like t-shirts and polo shirts,” says Ashby. Harshal Panchal, designer of fashion brand XYXX, suggests keeping accessories around the neck to a minimum. Crewneck tees and vests serve as a base for layering and adding interesting textures and silhouettes to create the perfect look, he says. “To spruce up your style and add a bold vibe, you can pair a classic solid-colored cardigan with a pair of wide-legged jeans to create an overall elongated body.” Scoop necklines then help create a slimmer, longer illusion of cleavage and make it easier to highlight the collarbones for a flattering appearance. “Pair them with comfy pants or throw on an open shirt to give that extra oomph. Bold and casual, scoop-neck outfits can become a weekend uniform,” suggests Panchal. For evening wear, layering is key. Designer Sonam Modi of SVA suggests some tips: “Pair a tank top or scoop-neck t-shirt with a well-fitted blazer or jacket. Opt for neutral colors like black, navy, or gray for a sophisticated look. Make sure the scoop neck garment fits well and is not too revealing. Additionally, elevate the outfit with subtle accessories like a sleek watch, leather belt, or minimalist necklace to maintain a refined look. For casual wear, Modi recommends experimenting with denim or leather jackets. “A scoop-neck tee paired with jeans and a bomber jacket creates a laid-back vibe. Explore bright colors and playful patterns for a more casual look,” she adds. Designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia of the brand Nirmooha often experiments with round neck sheer vests for men in neon hues. She says: “For a formal outfit, consider a subtle scoop neckline under a blazer or cardigan for a modern touch without being too casual. For casual wear, embrace the trend with scoop-neck t-shirts with chinos or jeans for a casual outfit. – retro but elegant look.

