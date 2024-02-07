Fashion designer and Towson alumna Kristin Juszczyk enters into licensing deal with NFL – Baltimore Sun





Towson alum Kristin Juszczyk has reached a licensing agreement with the NFL for women's and men's apparel, an NFL spokesperson confirmed Tuesday afternoon in an email to the Baltimore Sun. Puffer jackets and other clothing made from Juszczyks football jerseys have taken the internet by storm since they were worn to NFL games by pop star Taylor Swift, gymnast Simone Biles, Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Juszczyk. herself, married to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, a former member of the Ravens team. The 29-year-old is a 2016 graduate of Towson University, where she studied business and marketing. Juszczyk declined to comment, but a representative for the fashion designer told The Sun in an email that it's an extremely exciting time for Kristin and her husband Kyle, whose team will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas. The NFL spokesperson said there are no further details to share at this time. Previously, Juszczyk took to social media to call out companies selling jackets that looked like hers, saying she was not behind the fakes and would need a license to sell her handmade NFL creations. During the last San Francisco 49ers game, Juszczyk wore a red down jacket reaching the ankleswith Juszczyk on her back, side and arm and her husband's number, 44. Inside both sleeves was the phrase Super Bowl Bound. I always have something up my sleeve! she captioned a video on Instagram showing the design as she ran onto the field to congratulate her husband after the 49ers beat the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship on January 28. In a social media post last weekend, Juszczyk appeared to be working on her own fashion game. I can't wait for you to see my Super Bowl creations! I love them all so much, Juszczyk wrote on Instagram on February 3. “Put my blood, sweat and tears into each and every one.”

