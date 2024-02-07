Fashion
Madonna's Quintessential 90s Lace Slip Dress
There are some really good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you desperately try to recreate at home. In 'Great outfits in fashion history,' Fashionista editors revisit their all-time favorite lewks.
Throughout his career, Madonna has proven that she is capable of staying in touch with not only music and culture, but also fashion and art. For the artist's opening night Cindy Shermanit's 1997 exposure (sponsored by Madonna herself) at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the “Queen of Pop” wore her most beautiful outfit 90s complete outfit with hair clips and a red lip.
Madge's purple and black lace dress is by a London brand Journey. The brand reached its peak in the late 90s, with some seeing it as a turning point from the minimalism of the decade (think Calvin Klein And Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy) in the more grunge and colorful fashion that dominated later.
Interestingly, Madonna was once allegedly diverted from Voyage's very exclusive London showcase. But that clearly didn't stop the singer from wearing (and wear again) the brand's coveted creations. The superstar accessorized with a black pearl pendant necklace, gold wristwatch, subtly sparkling earrings and one gold ring per hand.
Kiss him 90s yourself with our Madonna slip dress picks below.
Anna Sui stitched poppy dress,
$576 $405, available here (US sizes 0-12)
Betsey Johnson Viola Purple Slip Dress, $109, available here (sizes XS-2XL)
Skims Lace Maxi Dress, $108, available here (sizes XXS-4X)
Rumored Crossroads Maxi Dress, $138, available here (sizes XS-L)
Dress L'Agence Scotlyn,
$525 $368, available here (US sizes 00-18)
LoveShackFancy Serita Lace Trim Silk Maxi Dress, $695 available here (sizes XS-L)
Note: We occasionally use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
