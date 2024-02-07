Fashion
Fashion icon Anh Duong on her new paintings at Galerie Gmurzynska
We could know Mr. Duong, the Franco-Vietnamese model for her campaigns with Thom Browne, Donna Karan and Miu Miu. She helped change the face of the fashion industry, modeling well beyond the typical age the industry had in the 1980s, when she started out, modeling for Yves Saint Laurent in Paris .
For over 30 years, Duong has flourished not only as a fashion icon, but also as a visual artist. Her paintings depict people, including herself and others, having painted portraits of her famous friends such as Anjelica Huston, Diane Von Furstenberg and Susan Sarandon. Since his works were first exhibited at Sperone Westwater in 1991, Duong has exhibited in galleries and museums in New York, London, Washington and Los Angeles.
Duong now opens her latest exhibition at Isabelle Bschers Gmurzynska Gallery in New York on February 9. Duong's latest paintings, a stunning set of elegant self-portraits, will be featured in a solo exhibition titled The inconsistencies of a gentlewomanwhich runs until March 9.
This new series explores the idea of the gentlewoman, a feminist version of the traditional role of the gentleman. It's so male-oriented, but I'm trying to explore what the difference is, she said. In each painting, I am half woman, half man. I wear suits, ties and blazers, but I'm a woman. What is feminine?
This new series, completed in 2022, is inspired by the 19th George Sand, French writer of the century, a woman who wore men's clothing, long before it became the norm. We're in an age where we're labeling everything gender-related, Duong said. It's hard to define, especially now.
The first fashion photo shoot that put Duong on the fashion map took place for a Yves Saint Laurent collection in 1986. Saint Laurent was the same designer who broke fashion conventions with his Smoking Jacket photographed by Helmut Newton in 1966. A nice woman, besides the British namesake. Fashion magazine, The nice womanof course, recalls women dressed as men throughout history, whether it was Marlene Dietrich walking through Hollywood in a white pantsuit, or Katherine Hepburn, who spurred the pantsuit revolution for women. women, decades ago.
Naturally, fashion is at the heart of his work. Fashion in portraits is always important to me, Duong said. When I paint portraits, it depicts such a mood or attitude through clothing. It's a great excuse for me to paint. I will choose something because I want to paint it. Sometimes it takes me five years to figure out what I want to say in my paintings, other times it takes five minutes.
A portrait in the exhibition depicts Duong in an embrace with a man, titled The Gentlewoman or the Worsening of Our Inconsistencies. It's a kiss from the female gaze, not the male gaze, she said, citing Pablo Picasso's famous 1969 painting The Kiss.
Another shows her wearing armor, removing a mask, in a painting titled Between Epicureanism and Stoicism. The woman wears medieval-style armor, reminiscent of the ancient masters. Velasquez's paintings are very inspiring because so much is said through clothing, Duong said. Women should wear armor; it describes how a woman can attract you but keep you at a distance. Get close but not too close. It's about exploring the boundaries between people.
Looking back on her decades-long modeling career, Duong says her artistic career has only helped her with her campaigns. The fashion world followed me throughout my life, until the 1990s, after I became an artist and actress, she says. Brands thought that having an artist and an actor would be something interesting to represent a brand. After retiring from modeling, I received even more offers from brands. They wanted talented and beautiful women.
At first, she was told to retire from modeling at age 26, but times have changed. Today, fashion is much more inclusive, in terms of size and age, Duong said.
It's an exciting time. I feel lucky to have been a part of this change and that my age group is represented. I think we need to show what it means to get older and be a woman because we are living longer.
There was one resurgence of mature women models in their 50s and 60s who thrive in the spotlight. My agent tells me that I'm still too young to do certain campaigns because I don't have gray hair, she laughs. I'm happy that this is happening. It has been a constant battle for women to have the right to age. When I model at my age, I feel feminist. I fight so that women are no longer silent or invisible at a certain age. Women need to feel seen and relevant. Life doesn't begin until age 30.
