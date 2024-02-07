Fashion
Can better data protect fashion workers from climate risks?
- Industries need reliable and specific data on climate risks
- Worker experience is essential to accurately assess hazards
- Threat mitigation requires industry and government cooperation
DHAKA – Fashion suppliers are starting to take climate risks into account when deciding where to locate their factories or how to keep workers safe, but a lack of reliable data is hampering early efforts to mitigate the threats, officials have warned Of the industry.
“Climate change poses a risk of supply chain disruption, so we need to take these risks into account to do business in the long term,” said Mohammad Monower Hossain, head of sustainability at Team Group, one of the leading clothing suppliers in Bangladesh.
His organization, considered one of the first to integrate climate risk into its business plans, now takes into account land elevation and potential flood risks when siting new factories – a consideration key in a low altitude country classified among the most at risk climate impacts, Hossain said.
The manufacturer also has two factories certified as green buildings by the U.S. Green Building Council, and three more are waiting to receive a similar designation, he said.
But Hossain said much of Bangladesh's garment industry struggles to similarly plan for climate risks, largely due to a lack of readily available and reliable information on the threats facing factories and their workers face.
Lack of data
Bangladesh's fashion industry has focused in recent years on reducing its carbon footprint, with major brands investing in emissions-reducing changes to win over green shoppers and help meet global climate goals.
But work to prepare for the direct climate threats the industry faces – from extreme heat waves to flooding – is more recent.
“The fact that we are paying so much attention to mitigation solutions means that, in some ways, adaptation is a little bit neglected,” said Sabina Lawreniuk, a clothing industry expert at British University. from Nottingham, who works on the impact of climate change on the clothing industry in Cambodia.
In January, Lawreniuk and a team of researchers launched “Invisible workers“, a UK government-funded website that highlights the need for the clothing industry to better protect the welfare of workers, particularly women, who make up a significant portion of the workforce.
A study Lawreniuk and others found that more than half of Cambodian workers, for example, faced sweltering heat or flooding caused by climate change, impacting their income and health.
Growing heat and flood risks could cost major fashion supplying countries 68% of their clothing export earnings by 2050 – and wipe out 8.6 million potential jobs – unless they to adapt to growing threats, Cornell University and other researchers said in an article published in January.
Such studies help to quantify the cost of a possible failure of the global fashion industry to adapt to climatic hazards.
But these broader studies need to be transformed into localized factory-level data to help apparel companies take action – something BRAC University in Dhaka is working on.
It is “Charted in Bangladesh“The project collects and maps data from factories on environmental sustainability, labor standards and disaster risks,” said Matin Saad Abdullah, technical manager of the project.
New international regulations, such as the European Union's Sustainability Reporting Directive and the Due Diligence Directive, aim to force global brands to report on climate and labor risks in their supply chains , he said, and accurate and objective data will be essential to help them comply. .
“We provide very detailed data about a brand’s supply chain and this is collected and independently verified,” he said.
Data from the project has been used by industry and government for everything from studying the potential for renewable energy in factories to mapping flood risks – and could help direct investment towards good places, Abdullah said.
Worker experiences
A crucial part of assessing the impact of growing climate risks, researchers say, is listening to factory workers themselves.
Nasrin, for example, a 40-year-old garment factory operator in Gazipur, near Dhaka, told Context that heavy, erratic rains sometimes block roads with muddy water, making it difficult to walk to get there. at work, while increasingly hot summers make life difficult. at home unbearable.
Organizations such as the Global worker dialogue (GWD) collects such stories, with the aim of incorporating them into the decision-making of brands sourcing clothing from countries like Bangladesh and Cambodia.
Most companies understand that installing cooling systems to keep factory heat bearable is a good investment, said Guy Stuart, executive director of GWD.
But they may not understand the risks workers with limited incomes face outside the factory floor from heat and other threats that could affect their productivity, he said.
“Protecting workers at home is a real challenge,” Stuart said.
Many low-income factory workers live in cramped, crowded and hot conditions – a reality that often remains invisible to regulators, consumers and investors concerned about the sector's challenges.
“If we are to properly adapt to climate change, we must create ways for workers to voice their needs, take a seat at the table and voice their own concerns,” Stuart said.
From data to action
Some manufacturers are working to factor newly available data, including worker perspectives, into their decision-making.
Last year, workers at a Team Group Factory in Savar, near Dhaka, pointed out that 40% of the factory's workers arrived via a flooded path during heavy rains, leading to delays or absences of workers.
The company then paid to build a bridge at the choke point, making the commute to work safer and more reliable, said Team Group's Hossain.
“Without supporting workers, we cannot support businesses,” he stressed.
But addressing the larger threats facing factories and workers will require coordinated effort and spending, GWD's Stuart said.
Governments, for example, could invest in climate-resilient homes and roads in communities, with the clothing industry paying enough taxes to support such changes, he said, while shoppers could contribute to ensure that suppliers and workers receive a living wage.
Mobilizing enough finance to tackle climate risks will depend on the availability of reliable information to industry and government about them and how they could be managed, he added, noting that implementing Appropriate regulation will also be essential.
“I think there is no shortage of good wishes from new-age entrepreneurs: it’s a matter of how to convince them with the right data,” Hossain said.
(Reporting by Md. Tahmid Zami; editing by Laurie Goering and Clar Ni Chonghaile.)

