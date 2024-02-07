These stylish dress pants will make work exciting again

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Business pants are perhaps the biggest fashion power move of all time. Whether you're a corporate queen or an everyday fashionista, there's something about the pleated fabric, cut, length, flowing ankles and overall vibe of dress pants that can't be replicated well , good dress pants, of course.

If you've ever attended a meeting or lunch in dress pants that hug your midsection, bunch up around the groin, and stifle your thighs, you know. that can be easily replicated, but not in a good way. This seems to happen with almost every pair you buy, maybe even putting you off wearing all the power pants! We've all been there, loving aestheticsbut deciding that it's just not worth it.

Get the Funyyzo Wide Leg Work Pants For $40 at Amazon!

Fortunately, there is no longer any reason to compromise. We have found a pair that checks all the style boxes while adding a few comfort boxes you didn't know existed with this type of clothing. You'll want to wear them daily for two reasons: first, to be the most fashionable person in the office and second, to feel good while doing it.

A blend of polyester and spandex gives these stockings extra stretch, ideal for the standing-to-sitting transition when waistbands seem to magically shrink and squeeze. (If you know, you know!) The elastic waist on the back, two side pockets and a pleated front make it comfortable, trendy and versatile!

The fabric is also breathable and soft, making it suitable for all occasions and seasons. Like traditional dress pants, they offer a wide-leg, flared ankle design that allows you to wear them with sandals, heels, sneakers and flats. These are truly year-round pants! These business pants are coming Different colorslengths and thicknesses, so you can truly choose an option that suits your individual preferences.

For the office, pair them with an airy white blouse and kitten heels. If you're feeling extra formal, throw on a blazer too! Plus, this outfit makes it easy to transition from a work day to a night out on the town; you can either leave your work outfit as is or wear the pants with a tank top, t-shirt or tight sweater. There is no loss! And if you're planning brunch, you can wear them with an oversized, cropped, off-the-shoulder sweater, oh, and jewelry is a must!

Two things to keep in mind: firstly, the brand recommends looking at the handy size chart in the image, not the Amazon size and secondly, this pant must be washed by hand. It's a bit of give and take, but in our opinion, it's definitely worth it for Amazon's best-selling work pants!

