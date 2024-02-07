How much is the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup prize money?

As modern cricket legends age, the stars of tomorrow are desperate to make their mark on the game. In a world led by Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma and Joe Root, emerging talents have attracted the people's attention during the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024.

The tournament was first held in 1988 as the Youth Cricket World Cup. After a 10-year hiatus, the competition was revived by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the sport's apex global governing body, under the moniker U-19 World Cup. It is also since 1998 that the tournament has become a biennial affair.

A total of 16 teams participate in the tournament each year. India has won the most titles (five) in the history of the U-19 Men's World Cup. Australia trail the men in blue with four titles and are joined by Pakistan (two titles) as the only other nation to have won the U-19 World Cup more than once.

As the tournament draws to a close, join us to take a look at the prize money on offer in the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, the schedule and host of the final, and where to stream live from the summit clash.

Everything you need to know about the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024

A look at the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup prize money

Being a renowned tournament at the junior level, many fans are excited to know about the prize money offered in the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup. The answer, however, is surprising.

Since its inception, the ICC has not rewarded winners with prize money at the U-19 Men's World Cup, and the same is true for 2024. Indeed, the sole intention of the ICC is of Board of Directors is to develop sport worldwide from the local level and to give a platform to young people to express themselves in the international sphere.

However, the cricket governing bodies of each of the participating nations may offer monetary rewards to their players for their performances in the U-19 World Cup. For example, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a prize money of INR 5 crore for the players and staff of the winning Indian team of the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup in 2023.

What is the schedule and venue for the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 final?

The ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024, which began on Friday, January 19, will conclude with the final on Sunday, February 11. Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa will serve as the stage for the title clash.

Where can you live stream the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup Final?

Like the rest of the tournament, cricket fans in India can live stream the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup final on Disney+ Hotstar, the official tournament broadcaster for this region.

(Main and featured image credits: Courtesy of ICC)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

– What is the prize money for the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024?

The ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup does not offer any prize money.

– When will the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 final take place?

The ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup final will take place on Sunday, February 11.