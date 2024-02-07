Creating the fashion narrative, tailor-made for men: Asuka Couture





In the bustling world of bridal couture, where the spotlight is often on the bride, few brands strive to do things differently: give the bride and groom the spotlight they deserve and rewrite a tailor-made fashion story for them. Breaking away from the frenzy of bridal couture, one such brand that has emerged and is redefining the narrative of menswear is Asuka couture, a Delhi-based design powerhouse specializing in menswear across ethnic and western wear. In a couture market saturated with bridal couture, Asuka Couture stands out as a unique player, with its premium range of menswear for festive and festive occasions, and a refreshing fashion offering that goes beyond the conventional. Recognizing the need for an exclusive space dedicated to menswear, Asuka Couture offers classic silhouettes that complement Indian men, uniquely blending heritage craftsmanship with chic contemporaneity for today's men. The brand's commitment to preserving heritage while infusing a modern aesthetic is another cornerstone of its offerings. The brand's journey began in Delhi as a wholesale manufacturer of men's wear and clothing for clothing houses. With 35 years of experience and a new sense of style carried by the five brothers of the next generation, Asuka Couture took shape in 2023, launching into men's couture with the aim of transforming the fashion landscape, inviting men to step into the spotlight and do their best. mark on the grand stage of life's celebrations. At Asuka, the unique expertise of their artisans from across the country takes center stage in the outfits, with each piece meticulously handcrafted. This emphasis on quality does not come at the expense of affordability, as the brand strives to offer clothing that fits the customer's personal style without breaking the bank. From classic sherwanis to contemporary formal suits, Indian ethnic ensembles like kurtas, bandhgalas, Bundi sets, sherwanis and western wear such as formal suits, tuxedos and Indo-Western fusion outfits, Asuka Couture's collection, available at their flagship stores in Hyderabad and Mumbai offers a wide range of options to choose from, including fabrics for tailoring and customized shoes, accessories, etc., all in one place , offering a one-stop solution for brides and groomsmen looking for a complete ensemble for their special day. For future brides and grooms and their witnesses, Asuka Couture is a must-see destination. As the festive season approaches, the brand unveils a new collection of kurtas and suits, embodying the perfect blend of classic and contemporary sophistication. Visit their physical stores to discover a world of festive badges for men Hyderabad: Store A, 120, TSG Heights, 8-2, 45, Road No. 2, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500034. Mumbai: Showroom Ground Floor, The Designate by Shapoor Ji, Swami Vivekananda Rd, Santacruz West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400054. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asukacouture?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA==

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/focus/leisure/2024/02/07/crafting-the-narrative-of-fashion-tailor-made-for-men-asuka-couture.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos