The main African fashion trends of 2024





In a night of flair and flamboyance, fashion lovers gathered at the Tribe Hotel for the annual Tribal Chic fashion show. This year's theme was African royalty. Guests arrived in tailored Ankara and Kitenge, some even wearing traditional clothing with a modern twist. A total of 14 designers presented their work on the podium located in the middle of the hotel lobby. Afrowema, Aulgah Nato, 1407 Style, Studio Namnyak, Bana the Brand, Safarrah and Nashipai are some of the few designer brands that have shown the versatility of African culture and how it is easily represented through fashion.





As models walked the runway at the Feb. 3 event, there was something else that caught the eye besides the usually bright and colorful African print. After all, what's the point of organizing a fashion show if nothing stands out? RIGHT? We were present at the event, and if you want to breathe some fresh air into your African clothing, here are some inspiring designs for you. Emerging Tribal Chic Trends 2024: 1. Feather necklaces Charity Kiaries' story behind the creation of Kiarie Afrika is one of hope and the fear of letting go. After a terrible birth and suffering from a rare fistula, she wanted to create pieces that would make her feel beautiful again. A model wearing Kiarie Afrika's feather necklaces at the Tribal Chic 2024 fashion show held at the Tribe Hotel in Nairobi on February 3. Photo credit: POOL This is how she created her famous collection of feathers. Her colorful feather necklaces and earrings have been associated with designers such as Bana the Brand. The feathers come in a variety of bright colors and are set on brass or beads.











Feathers – African fashion trend

2. Hide coats Cindy Kwak of Nashipai Leather presented the idea of ​​upcycling animal skin. A model sporting a cowhide coat by Naishipai Leather during the Tribal Chic 2024 fashion show at the Tribe Hotel on February 3, 2024. Photo credit: POOL The designer courageously imagined a daring look by making long half-coats in skin to which cow hair is still attached. The male model displaying the coat managed to make it look regal, suitable to be worn by those who dare to make a bold fashion statement.











Improving an animal's skin

3. Comfortable fashion Gone are the days when runway shows were for styles that were unorthodox and unwearable in real life. Models presents designer Namnyak Odupoy's comfortable creations at theTribalElegantFashion 2024 showcase at Village Market, Tribe Hotel, Nairobi on February 3, 2024. Photo credit: WILFRED HEALING | NMG The pieces presented by most of the designers were stunning but still comfortable enough to wear as a casual outfit. Designers such as Priyanka Shah (Safarrah), Tatiana Teixeira (Afrowema) and Namnyak Odupoy (Studio Namnyak) are great examples of how one can be both fashionable and stylish, yet comfortable.











Comfortable fashion clothing

4. Inclusivity For a continent known for its curvy women, it's motivating to see how designers are more attentive to the diversity of our body shapes. For example, Ilhan Dahir (Aert Fashion) takes the plus size community into consideration with his wrap dress collection. Plus size creations by my designers Aulgah Nato and Ilhan Dahir (Aert Fashion) at the Tribal Chic 2024 fashion showcase at Village Market, Tribe Hotel, Nairobi on February 3, 2024. Photo credit: Wilfred Treatment| NMG Wrap dresses are common, but what makes hers special is the voice of the fabric which is playful and creates optical illusions. Also check out Aulgah Nato's creations which show that you can be both curvy and smashing.











African fashion for curvy women 2024

5. Less African printed models For an African fashion show, most would expect Ankara and Kitenge fabrics to take center stage. This was not the case as some designers took a different approach. Neutral shades were there this year, while the African print took a back seat. Photo credit: Wilfred Treatment| NMG Namnyak Odupoy (Studio Namnyak) for example took the contemporary route by using neutral and earthy colors like nude. Ilhan Dahir (Aert Fashion) also chose to use more artistic patterns while Priyanka Shah (Safarrah) together used bright colors such as pink and yellow, colors that were simple but joyful to look at.











Less is more, Ankara fashion print

This year's Tribal Chic show marked the 13th show since Tribe Hotel Group director Shamim Ehsani came up with the idea of ​​organizing a fashion show showcasing emerging talent in Africa – this year there was also a Nigerian designer, Ugochukwu Onukwobiri of 1407 Style. Seven designers have been selected for the Creative DNA programme, courtesy of the British Council. The initiative helps designers discover alternative and innovative approaches within the global fashion system. The designers acquired what they learned through Tribal Chic's fashion acceleration program under 14. Among them, Okana, Itikadi, Reina Gowns, Wakianda, Aert Fashion, Ankole Luxury and Kiarie Afrika.

