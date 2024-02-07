Chance to prove many wrong: Tennessee men's golf prepares for spring season | Golf

After one of the most dominant stretches in program history, the Tennessee men's golf team must come together to perform in the 2024 spring season.

With the loss of star sophomore Caleb Surratt to the LIV Golf Tour, the Vols are without their ace and will have to regroup for their remaining tournaments.

“It’s a great opportunity for the rest of the guys to show that we’re still one of the best teams in the country,” Tennessee head coach Brennan Webb said. Caleb has received a lot of attention since he arrived on campus, and rightfully so, but these other guys have elite resumes, too.

On January 30, Tennessee announced that Surratt would turn professional and accept a contract with the LIV Golf Tour. In just two years, he left behind one of the most decorated resumes in school history. Among various honors, Surratt is the first freshman to win the SEC individual title since Justin Thomas and the first All-American golfer in program history.

Even without Surratt, the Vols still enter the spring season ranked sixth nationally.Clippd Dashboard Ranking. College golf is played with a team of five players, and Tennessee always has some extreme talent on its roster.

Everything important to winning in college golf happens in the spring, Webb said. We're just going to keep doing what we're doing.

Among these elite talents is long-time Vol and Redshirt Senior Bryce Lewis. Lewis in his career at Tennessee is tied for first with program legend David Skinns for career rounds of par or better with 67.

He hopes to claim sole possession of this record in the spring.

Just enjoying the last few moments with the guys,” Lewis said. I don't take anything for granted.

Lewis will need to take a leadership role and help his team excel to finish the season and will be able to do that through his play. Already this year, he has two top 10 finishes, his highest being third at the Fighting Irish Classic.

This team has already proven it can win without Surratt, winning its first home tournament since 2005 to start the season at the Visit Knoxville Classic in September. Surratt only played one round and withdrew due to illness and instead of giving up the team shot 15 under and took the lead.

Sophomore Evan Woosley-Reed led the charge with a career-low score of 9 under through 54 holes and finished in fourth place.

The team here is great, Woosley-Reed said during the fall season. This is one I will never forget and always love.

Consistency will be key for the Vols and finding a way to keep their team scoring low will be paramount. Lewis and Woosley-Reed both showed flashes of dominance in the fall, but need to maintain their ability and keep rounds from slipping away from them.

Webb, in his six years at the helm of the program, has established what some coaches can only dream of in a resilient culture. Each team member considers themselves part of a brotherhood that competes in every tournament, with the understanding that they can work together to win.

Among those members is redshirt senior Jake Hall. Hall is a Knoxville native and has seen the program grow during his six years as a member of the Webbs team. The veteran notched his best 18 holes of golf in September with a 63 at the SEC Match Play Championship.

Every team has to figure out how well we're able to come back together after a bad week, Hall said during the fall season. How close and together we are when all good is great.

Each year, Webb has continued to raise the bar for his program by recruiting top talent to Tenneseee. At the end of the fall season, the team announced another top recruiting class in the country, ranked 15th according toNBCSports.

We are sixth in the nation in the rankings released today and I believe we will improve on that number throughout the spring semester, Webb said. The guys are going to see this semester as a great opportunity to prove a lot of people wrong.

This team will not stop chasing history. Webb will rally his team to try to reach the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2021 while leaning heavily on the talent he has recruited and the culture he has cultivated.

The Vols are still fighting for history by trying to be the sixth team in program history to earn three wins in a single season. With four tournaments before the SEC Championship, nothing is off the table.

The Vols will begin the spring season on Feb. 11 at the Puerto Rico Classic, competing against two other top 10 teams in Ole Miss and East Tennessee State.

We're kind of trying to take it to the next level and work on the mental part of the game,” Hall said. In a short amount of time, I think a lot of us can see a big difference in our game. I'm really looking forward to seeing what that looks like, starting the season and going from there and seeing what we need to adjust.

Tennessee will also travel to Mexico, California and Virginia for tournaments this spring, culminating with the SEC Championship at St. Simons Island in Georgia on April 24.

We want to go as far as possible. We want to win the national championship, Hall said in the fall. These tournaments are great to win, but ultimately it's all about gaining experience.