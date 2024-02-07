Indigenous author writes children's book about the healing power of Jingle dress dancing





During the COVID-19 pandemic, Deidre Havrelock has seen countless videos online of indigenous women and girls Jingle Dress dancing for world healing. The dance, which involves light footwork in rhythm with drums and chants, is characterized by the tinkling sounds emitted by the metal cones on the dancer's dress. The century-old tradition originated during the 1918 flu pandemic, when women of the Mille Lacs Band of the Ojibwe tribe performed a healing ritual known as the Jingle Dress Dance. I was like, no wonder it’s so beautiful, right? said Havrelock, a member of the Saddle Lake Cree Nation in Alberta, Canada. It's 100 years later, and they're doing this even more, like it's just blown up. And I thought I wanted to capture this historic moment through a picture book. With that, Havrelock wrote Why We Dance: A Story of Hope and Healing. The story, written in a lyrical and rhythmic manner, follows a young girl's relationships with her mother, aunt and cousin as she prepares for the Jingle dress dance and overcomes her nerves. Illustrator Aly McKnight, a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of Idaho, said she wanted to capture the beauty and joy of the Jingle Dress Dance with colorful, detailed illustrations. Celebrating healing is such a necessary thing in this world, just considering what we face every day, said McKnight, who grew up in Fallon, Nevada and currently lives in Provo, Utah . And children need adults to need it. Why We Dance is available in bookstores and online. This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliated stations in the region. . Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Public Broadcasting Corporation.

