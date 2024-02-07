A look back at Selena's best fashion moments





In the dynamic world of music and fashion, few stars have shined as brightly as Selena Quintanilla-Prez, often simply called Selena. A native of Texas and crowned Queen of Tejano Music or Mexican Madonna, Selena was not only a vocal powerhouse; she was also a style icon. With each performance, award ceremony and public appearance, she has seamlessly merged her cultural roots with contemporary trends, creating a unique style. Iconic glamorous elements, from her embellished bustiers, bold red lips and sequins to her chic two-piece ensembles with bolero jackets and mariachi-inspired crop tops embracing her Tejano background, were complemented by western touches such as western belt buckles and silver cowboy boots, celebrating his Texanness. origins. Each outfit told a story, reflecting her unique blend of confidence, elegance and heritage. Selena collaborated with her mother and designed stage outfits that truly reflected her distinct aesthetic. In 1994, she expanded her influence in fashion by launching “Selena Etc.” ”, a clothing store with two locations in Texas. His premature death at just 23 years old sent shock waves across the world, profoundly affecting the world of music and the Latin community. Yet even in her brief life, Selena's immense talent and cutting-edge style forged an everlasting legacy. Journey with us as we revisit some of Selena's most iconic fashion moments, where she captivated audiences not only with her voice, but also with her bold fashion choices.



San Antonio Texas, 1992 selenaq official



Quintanilla-Prez, a native of the Lone Star state of Texas, honored her roots with a red suede fringed jacket and matching leggings. In true Selena fashion, the look was a mix of cowboy and glamour, accented by silver embellishments and a red strapless top.



Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, 1993 AP Photo/Houston Chronicle, Dave Einsel



Selena dazzles in one of her signature rhinestone strapless bralettes, high-waisted pants and oversized buckle belt. This outfit perfectly encapsulates the style that made the singer so iconic.



Portrait by Al Rendon, 1993 @selena.daily



The “Como la Flor” singer looked radiant during a portrait session, wearing a crystal-embellished jacket and her go-to accessories: a bustier and buckled belt.



Grammy Awards, 1994 Larry Busacca/Getty Images



In 1994, Selena Quintanilla-Prez made history at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards. She won the award for “Best Mexican-American Album” for her album “Live! “. This Grammy win was a major moment in Selena's career, making her the first Tejano female artist to win this prestigious award. a stunning silver and white embellished backless dress by Lillie Rubin.



Grammy Awards After Party, 1994 Larry Busacca/Getty Images



Pictured here after her historic Grammy win posing with Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, Quintanilla-Prez was the epitome of glamor in an embellished strapless dress, statement earrings and sleek updo.



Musical Fury Award, 1994 selenaq official



Selena graced the first annual Premios Furia Musical awards in an ultra glamorous mirror dress. This ensemble encapsulates the essence of Selena's unique style and has become one of her most iconic looks. Today, this piece of fashion history is on display at the Selena Museum in Corpus Christi, Texas.



San Antonio, 1994 @selena.daily



The singer opted for a white-on-white ensemble for this performance, but turned up the volume with beaded fringe cowboy boots and, of course, another bustier.



Cover of the album Amor Prohibido, 1994 selenaq official



Selena's fourth studio album, “Amor Prohibido”, released in 1994, constitutes a crucial chapter in music history. This Grammy-nominated masterpiece, up for Best Mexican-American Album, became the first Tejano record to top the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart, maintaining a top-five presence for an unprecedented 98 consecutive weeks . The album's influence extended beyond its chart success, playing a vital role in bringing Tejano music to a wider audience and cementing its place in music. The cover of Amor Prohibido is just as iconic: Selena, the undisputed queen of Tejano music, wore a white lace ruffled blouse paired with an elegant leather jacket. Her signature red lip and gold hoops complete the look.



Opening of the Hard Rock Café, 1995 Larry Busacca/Getty Images



Quintanilla-Prez looked striking in an androgynous pinstriped silver suit, which she paired with bold earrings, adding a touch of glamour. It was her look of choice for the opening of the Hard Rock Café in San Antonio, where she performed.



Houston Astrodome Livestock Show and Rodeo Behind the Scenes, 1995 Arlene Richie/Getty Images



After sporting her iconic performance look, the singer slipped into something a little more comfortable backstage at the Houston Astrodome Livestock Show & Rodeo.



Tejano Music Awards, 1995 @selena.daily



This bold look captures '90s decadence with its oversized shoulders, quilted texture, and sparkling embellishments. While this can easily take over normal wielders, Selena achieves this easily.



Houston Astrodome show, 1995 Arlene Richie/Getty Images



At the Houston Astrodome Livestock Show & Rodeo, Selena delivered one of her most iconic fashion moments. It was also Quintanilla-Prez's final televised performance before she was shot and killed a month later. She looked dazzling in a shimmering purple jumpsuit teamed with a matching jacket. This memorable look has since been imitated as a favorite Halloween costume by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, America Ferrera and Ciara.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.instyle.com/selena-quintanilla-outfits-8407834 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos