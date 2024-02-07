Fashion
Queen's and RMC set to renew oldest rivalry in hockey history at Carr-Harris Challenge Cup
Nearly 140 years after Lennox Irving scored to lead Queen's University over Royal Military College (RMC) 1-0 in the first game of the oldest hockey rivalry between the two Kingston, Ontario schools, whose renewal is scheduled for Thursday, current fifth-year forward Alex Robert added another game-winning goal to the Gaels' total in spectacular fashion.
Last February, during the 35th edition of the Carr-Harris Challenge Cup initiated in 1986 by the International Hockey Hall of Fame to celebrate the rivalry, Ottawa native Robert took advantage of the chaos in front of the net in overtime to lead the Gaels to a 2-1 victory, keeping Queen's playoff hopes alive.
M: GOAL!! THE GAELS WIN! Alex Robert scores to win the 35th Carr-Harris Cup!
RMC: 1
WHAT: 2#CarrHarrisCup | #ChaGheill pic.twitter.com/GafmZ8BX52
Although there is no official spectator count for the 1886 game on Kingston Harbor Ice, it can be assumed that the jubilant Gaels among the 3,800 spectators gathered at Leon's Center to witness Robert's goal were far outnumbered by the 19th century crowd.
“To score a goal in front of so many people, I could lie to myself, but it's certainly the greatest moment I've experienced [in my hockey career]” said Robert, who played two seasons with the North Bay Battalion in the OHL and four seasons in the CCHL before joining Queen's in 2020.
“Once you're on our level [in U Sports]you have so many players whose every game could be the last meaningful hockey game [they play]and being able to score a goal in front of everyone like that, in hockey's oldest rivalry, was definitely surreal.
RMC head coach Richard Lim will compete in his 12th Carr-Harris Challenge Cup on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET, which will be broadcast live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
WATCH |Queen's Gaels hockey star Alex Robert explains why the Carr Harris Cup is unlike any other game:
This will be Lim's seventh game behind the Paladins bench after playing forward in five of them between 2007 and 2011, winning the Mary Carr-Harris Most Valuable Player Award as her team's best player in 2008 .
It’s Carr-Harris week!
Only three days left before the Paladins and the Gaels face each other at the Léons Center!
Reserve your seats today!
Our thanks to the RMC Alumni Association for their generous support of this event! pic.twitter.com/zf2Wit2ZYi
No matter how many of these matches he's been in, the intensity at the start is always shocking.
“The first five minutes are completely different [than a usual game]; it's like it's the last five minutes of game 7[of the NHL playoffs] with pace and physicality,” Lim said. “We'll probably do eight line changes in the first five minutes just because the guys are pedaling hard.
“It’s incredible hockey, and it’s pretty similar to the other three times you play Queen’s a year.”
The overall results in the Carr-Harris Cup rivalry have been one-sided in Queen's favor, with the Gaels holding an all-time record of 22-11-2. They have also won 25 of the 28 Ontario University Sports (OUA) games between the two teams under Lim's tenure since 2015, despite the Calgary native improving the Paladins hockey program after taking over. takes over after a winless 2014-2015 season.
Familiar enemies
Robert became familiar with the rivalry very quickly in his first season in 2021-22, with eight of his team's 19 conference games against the Paladins on a more streamlined schedule following the 2020-21 season lost to of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Queen's (17-8-1) has already secured a playoff spot this season, led by forward Dalton Duhart with 41 points in 26 games, good for fourth in the country.
While the nature of last year's game in which Queen's fell two points short of advancing to the playoffs is out of the question, this season the Gaels are trying to maintain home-ice advantage in a playoff series. first round later. this month.
For Robert, 24, who is enjoying his best season with 20 points in 23 games, taking Queen's head-to-head record against RMC to 15-0-0 during his time with the team would be a perfect cap for his latest U Sports season ahead of playoff trek.
“It’s a rivalry we hate to lose in,” Robert said. “Since I've been here, we haven't lost to RMC, and I definitely plan on continuing that. We're still playing for our playoff seeding, so it's definitely a huge game for us. Even if we are not. play for our [playoff] our livelihood, we definitely play for our pride.”
The game won't have the playoff implications for the Paladins (6-18-2) as the 2020 game did when they made the playoffs for the first time since 2006. However, the 2-2 record -2 from Lim during the year This late rivalry match, with wins in 2017 and 2019, shows the team's ability to solidify as the season goes on.
THE PALADINS WIN THE CARR-HARRIS CUP!!!@RMCMensHockey:5@queensgaels: 1 pic.twitter.com/7ohDZrifTU
Along with his other late-season rivalry match against the United States Military Academy Army Black Knights, Lim appreciates the opportunity to have marquee matches so close to the end of the season with the transitional nature of the U Sports workforce.
“For both teams, we know who we are and the guys have settled into their roles,” said Lim, whose team is led by fourth-year captain Christopher Paquette and sophomore Austin Saint, the two forwards combined for 35 for the Paladins. 71 goals this season. “Just the team structure for both teams, we're comfortable with it and we're just fine-tuning it at this point…
“I know that in speaking with [Queen’s head coach]Brett [Gibson] In the past, when we got to the playoffs, it was a perfect warm-up as far as the intensity brought to each playoff game, the presence of the crowd. It's a playoff type game, without the playoff ramifications. »
Around the world U Sports
- The WilfridLaurier Golden Hawks men's curling team won their fourth consecutive OUA title, and the Laurentides women's Vogageurs won their first conference championship since 2017 on Sunday in Guelph, Ontario. Next up for both teams is the U Sports Championships in Fredericton from March 12-16, where Laurier will attempt to win his third straight title.
CHAMPIONS @WLUAthletics win the men's title at the 2024 #OWA Curling Championships! #We are a #BannerSeason pic.twitter.com/WGl1dq3ooX
- The Sherbrooke men's volleyball team beat Montreal 3-2 and 3-1 respectively on Friday and Sunday to improve to 13-0 this season, and must win two matches this weekend against UNB and its last game of the season on February 17. against Laval to salute a perfect season.
