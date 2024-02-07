Join Imran Amed and the professional BoF community during London Fashion Week





From analyzing the global fashion and beauty industries to career and personal advice, BoF Founder and CEO Imran Amed will answer your questions about Sunday February 18, 2024 during London Fashion Week. As the number of places is very limited, we are holding a draw to ensure that all interested BoF professional members have a fair chance to attend. Participants will be chosen at random and informed after the draw closes. Friday February 9, 2024 at 3:00 p.m.. Not yet a BoF Professional member? Register now before submitting your application to attend. To participate, please use the email address linked to your BoF Professional account and apply here. Participants will be chosen at random and informed after the draw closes on Friday February 9, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. When and where does the event take place? This special Ask Me Anything with Imran Amed The event will take place on Sunday February 18, 2024 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the House of KOKO in London. I am a BoF Professional member, am I guaranteed a ticket? As places are very limited, we are holding a draw to ensure that all interested members have a fair chance to attend. To participate, please use the email address linked to your BoF Professional account. Participants will be chosen at random and informed after the draw closes on Friday February 9, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. We will be hosting community events regularly throughout 2024. If you would like to be notified if we come to a city near you, please make sure your personal information is up to date and that you have opted-in to receive news, offers and invitations in your email subscriptions. I am not a BoF Professional member, how can I attend? BoF Professional membership provides unlimited access to timely news, analysis and advice, in-depth case studies, on-demand masterclasses and members-only digital events. Join us now with our 30-day risk-free trial offer. Once you become a BoF Professional member, you will have the chance to enter the draw for the opportunity to attend BoF community events, such as the one held during London Fashion Week. Can I bring a guest? Due to limited capacity, we cannot accommodate additional people. What is La Maison KOKO? The House of KOKO is a new private club located behind the scenes at London's KOKO and spanning four floors and sixteen spaces. If you have additional questions, please email us at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/events/events/bof-professional-community-event-london-fashion-week-house-of-koko/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos