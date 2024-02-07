Florence Pugh goes braless in her third white dress from the Dune press tour





Angel Delgado – Getty Images From Margot Robbie launched into the barbie press tour where she recreated the Barbie doll's iconic outfits in human scale and down to the smallest detail, we expect more from the film premiere red carpets. Major speaks to her stylist, Andrew Mukamal. The bar has officially been raised. Luckily, it looks like the cast of Dune: part two I got the memo, namely Florence Pugh who kicked things off with a bang from the first promotional appearances. First, she coordinated with her co-star Zendayaboth switch matching white outfits at the CCXP Comic Con Experience. Then she put on a Galvan London white lace midi dress for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. And just yesterday, Flo opted for another Galvan ensemble during a photocall in Mexico City, this time an embellished white one. cropped top and long skirt set with a thigh-high slit. Yes, she hasn't made any fashion faux pas yet. And his latest release for the film's official premiere in Mexico is no exception. Angel Delgado – Getty Images Depicting her fourth all-white look of the press tour so far, Florence this time wore a Standing Ground style from the London-based brand's SS24 collection which featured plenty of draped jerseys in muted earth tones. Flo's dress consisted of a high round neckline and a sleeveless bodice. She released the pinch, going braless under the subtly sheer fabric. The skirt was accented with asymmetrical ruching and ruching before flowing down into a floor-hugging silhouette. Florence accessorized with lots of silver jewelry, including pointy shard-shaped earrings that reflected the textured, spiky style of her hair. With Zendaya seemingly channeling her own Dune character in her looks, from a long ruched scarf skirt to a cropped top that reveals the breasts one has to wonder if Florence is perhaps hinting at her own role in the sequel through her sartorial choices. Maybe Princess Irulan only wears white? We're counting down the days until we can *finally* watch the movie and confirm our theory. The story continues Follow Alexandria on Instagram. You might also like

