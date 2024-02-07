Inside FE Castleberry's New New York Store in Tribeca – Robb Report

It's a few days before the grand opening of FE Castleberry, and the titular designer is in the store's dressing room, painting the sides of a tailor's pedestal that will stand in front of a seven-and-a-half-foot-tall three-way mirror rescued from Barney's. “Now we have a little piece of fashion retail history here, which is really cool,” he says.

While this may represent an unusual amount of elbow grease by industry standards, it's the same for Castleberry, which has operated as an individual brand since its brand launch. custom made company in 2016. The designer and photographer's offbeat approach to tailoring, combining cropped proportions, sumptuous fabrics and eclectic touches like widely spaced sleeve buttons, found enough of an audience to warrant his own atelier, which has opened above fellow tailor J. Mueser on Christopher Street in 2020.

The shoebox-shaped boutique now open at 246 West Broadway is the first dedicated retail space for FE Castleberry, which now exists as a head-to-toe outfitter with its debut ready-to-wear collection. If the touch of the Texas-born designer is clearly felt in signature pieces like a snakeskin print evening jacket or one navy double-breasted coat with mismatched horn and gold buttons, this can be seen just as well in the decor.

The entire space is painted a warm, inviting pink: Nancy's Blushes by Farrow & Ball, a personal favorite of the owner. “I like a pink that has a bit of warmth… If you go too cold and saturated, you're in Pepto-Bismol territory, but this looks really sophisticated and chic,” says Castleberry.

Its near-universal coverage is broken only by a black-and-white diamond-patterned floor, which Castleberry himself painted in 10 days. Adding to the sense of dizzying maximalism is a menagerie of framed prints and original artwork from friends and clients, some of whom have swapped their labor for couture.

“When people come in, one of the first questions they ask is, 'Is the art for sale?' “And I unfortunately had to say no,” says Castleberry, who has since rectified the situation by partnering with SoHo gallery Chase Contemporary to sell some of his work in the space on consignment.

In such a visually dense space, another designer's creations could get lost. But not at Castleberry. Even the most classic of his offerings, a single-breasted navy suit, is made for maximum visual effect. The fabric itself is a wool and mohair blend that subtly catches the light, and its buttons are luminous shell.

So much the better, when such a wardrobe staple competes with school blazers with red piping or double-breasted suits in dog's-tooth flannel, not to mention the designer's clothing line. English-made shoes including thick strap moccasins and velvet slippers embroidered with lightning Or foxes. Additionally, Castleberry will continue to offer custom-made products for men and women, which start at $2,150, but can also be made from very small batch fabrics like a snow leopard print wool that Castleberry sourced in the Garment District.

While ready-to-wear remains reserved for men (Castleberry encourages customers to buy its smaller sizes), the boutique offers a handful of vintage overcoats for women, such as Bill Blass or Yves Saint Laurent, featuring buttons, linings and revisited linings, and trims, as well as a hand-embroidered “FE Castleberry Vintage” label.

“These are pieces that feel like they belong in the world,” Castleberry says of women's vintage, which in the future will be limited to furs.

As the paint dries on the plinth in the back, Castleberry points out some of the furniture in the store, including a blue velvet set, Empire-style window benches, and an imposing cherry desk that he purchased from opportunity on the Upper East Side.

“It all just comes from this desire to project a sense of permanence and belonging to a place for a period of time,” he says of the fixtures.

Hopefully, the sartorial rebellion he planted on West Broadway will find deep roots.