ESSX NYC strives to be a one-stop shop for fashion, community and exploration





ESSX NYC is not just a store; it's a retail renaissance in the heart of New York, driven by fashion industry veterans who hope to bring the authentic shopping experience back to the streets of the city that never sleeps. The concept of ESSX is to elevate and attract attention in the young designer market, co-founder Laura Baker tells Teen Vogue. Baker, along with his partners, Abe Pines and Yoel Zagelbaum, conceived the idea for the store during the pandemic. The partnership resulted in a unique 7,000 square foot concept store that defied convention, located on the vibrant and eclectic streets of the Lower East Side on Essex's eponymous street. The store houses pieces like Martine Rose, Comme des Garonsand New York-based Luar, brands that are often harder to find in traditional in-store shopping experiences. When it comes to young creatives and designers, Baker has always been interested in what their business would look like. She has a passion for developing emerging designers and seeks to bridge the gap between creativity and equitable business strategies. You've done something really great, but what next? » she asks while questioning the young and future creators. This is what led her to open her own showroom very early in her career. I'm quite old, she laughs, but with age comes the experience that allows ESSX to now be the space that it is. A lot of people wonder how we have the caliber and roster of brands that we have, and it's just about being industry veterans. I think the level of trust is the best calling card we can have, she reveals. Lauren Ferreira (left) and Hailey Kops (right).Bea Oyster We have different experiential locations throughout the store,” she shares. If you walk down Essex Street on the Lower East Side, you'll likely pass by the store between Houston and Delancey streets, and it might make your head spin. We have a neighborhood called The Dome, she explains, it's on Essex Street, you can see it through the window. The Dome is a pop-up space within the store, housing various different collections since ESSX opened in July 2023. Baker and the staff envision this space as a key part of the overall experience, creating intrigue and curiosity before even to enter it. The versatility of the space makes it a favorite part of the store for everyone involved. Currently, in preparation for New York Fashion Week, The Dome is home to Namacheko's Spring/Summer 2024 collection. ESSX also features a private guest suite, a haven with a full refreshment bar for high-profile clients: rappers, influencers, pop stars and athletes. This VIP area offers a more personalized and luxurious shopping experience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.teenvogue.com/story/essx-nyc-strives-to-be-a-one-stop-shop-for-fashion-community-and-exploration The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos