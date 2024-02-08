“Free The Nipple” wedding dresses are taking over the bridal space

There has always been a small faction of brides who intentionally deviate from wedding industry norms and traditions by offering unique venues, modern vows, and individualistic gowns. Fashion has evolved accordingly, with fashionable trends (massive bows, chic suits, etc.) spreading from couture shows to bridal boutiques.

In recent seasons, the concept has been taken to the extreme, with the most controversial of high fashion trends now making its way into the bridal space. Yes, they free the nipple.

Originally introduced in 2012 by filmmaker Lina Esco, the #freethenipple movement defends the right of women to show theirs in public, just as men are free to do. It mobilized people to embrace bodily autonomy everywhere, from Paris Fashion Week and Hollywood award shows to the neighborhood bar.

More than a decade later, the same movement is shaking up the nuptial space. This was demonstrated during the last season of New York Bridal Fashion Week. In October 2023, several designers made the stylistic trick a central point of their fashion show. Bronx and Banco, along with Maria and Marco, led the charge, sending alternative models down the runway.

The same season NYBFW, wedding dress designer Rhyme Arodaky showed off her own sleek styles, striking the balance between revealing and elegant. According to her, the secret lies in using traditional bridal fabrics.

This translates into the bridal space with lace and more lace, she tells Bustle. The floral pattern of lace or French embroidery makes it cool, sexy and trendy, but still indulgent [and] not too pure.

This shift in bridal aesthetics didn't start there, however. A season earlier, the look was already starting to take hold. In April 2023, Bridal Fashion Weeks in New York and Barcelona featured many sheer bodices.

Reem Acra, for example, sent a model down the runway in a sheer lace crop top. Similar scenes played out at the Isabel Sanchis show, where the organza buttons were completely unlined. In this case, the designer used rosettes to balance the nude.

Although the trend is still far from being dominant, some daring brides have indeed started wearing transparent dresses for their weddings. Singer Rita Ora, for example, wore an asymmetrical Tom Ford creation during her wedding in 2023. Made from whimsical lace, it showed just a mere shadow of the skin underneath, giving Oras' look an editorial touch.

Beyond liberating the bridal nipple, the broader trend toward more revealing wedding dresses via details like sheer mesh, cutouts, and strapless silhouettes represents something far more powerful than an aesthetic choice.

As Arodaky says, these designs aim to embrace the concept of fearless femininity and celebrate the beauty of the female form in a bold and unapologetic way.

This is also in line with the women's empowerment movement, she adds. Societal attitudes have evolved and this cultural shift will encourage brides to be more daring. We are seeing more and more women wanting to express themselves and a growing desire for uniqueness and body positivity.

This trend is a sign that the wedding industry is moving away from outdated ideologies rooted in sexism, namely that brides must be virginal and chaste. It celebrates the fact that brides of any gender are now free to walk down the aisle wearing whatever they want, to get married. anyone They want. And even though it's only worn on runways and at celebrity weddings, its existence alone is a step in the right direction.