Baseball was the sport of choice for me when I was younger.

Trips to Lindsey Nelson Stadium were a common occurrence growing up. I wasn't a Tennessee fan, but I was a college baseball fan. The Knox County Schools coupon book offered free tickets to almost every baseball game.

We used these coupons, and we were apparently the only ones using them. The stadium was empty at that time because the baseball was often not good. We didn't care. We just loved watching college baseball.

My dad and I would drive to Hoover every year to watch the SEC baseball tournament, rain delays and all. We were going to Baton Rouge to watch baseball in the mecca that is Alex Box Stadium.

As I entered high school and played high school baseball myself, traveling to college games became less frequent for me. Tony Vitello also rejuvenated Tennessee baseball around this time, so tickets became expensive. My love for the game has grown even more.

I spent a plethora of high school classes watching college games on my phone. It helped us when schools gave us laptops to use. It just gave me easier access to watch more college baseball. I watched small schools compete in a noon game like it was Game 7 of the World Series.

It's a game like no other.

No game has as much passion and energy as college baseball. Every field has so much to play for in every game. Losing an SEC game could make or break a team's season.

Yes, baseball is baseball. Sports at the professional level have changed their rules to bring more attention to the game, but there are still boring games. It's hard to convince anyone that players are giving 100% effort in a game at the end of June.

There are no open games in college baseball, and it's a chore. Stadiums filled to the brim to see 18-22 year olds try to win a championship which is probably the most difficult to achieve. This is why I love college baseball.

I completed the pilgrimage that every college baseball fan must make in their life by attending the Mens College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. I had to cover the event for the media outlet I'm writing his letter for now. That trip included coverage of Tennessee's first win in Omaha since Chris Burke played for the Vols.

My dream was to play college baseball. Obviously, since I wrote this letter, it hasn't worked. The best thing you can do is cover sports.

I also come across baseball at one of the best times for the sport and for Tennessee. College baseball viewership and revenues are nearing all-time highs. The sport becomes common and popular.

It's evident just down the street at Lindsey Nelson. New stands are flying down the left field line to increase the stadium's capacity and bring it into the upper echelon of college baseball.

When I opened this letter, I explained how easy it was to get a ticket to a baseball game in Tennessee. It's exactly the opposite now. Even with the renovations wrapping up quickly, tickets won't be easy to find.

I'm happy that more and more people are falling in love with the sport I've been doing since I was 6 years old. I'm happy to see the viewership and revenue generated by college baseball. I hope to see the trajectory of the sport continue.

I encourage you to watch for another college baseball season that is sure to be filled with great moments and memories.

