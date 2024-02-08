SONGZIO’s Spring/Summer 2024 “Pure Rebel” campaign redefines rebellion in fashion





In the Spring Summer 2024 “Pure Rebel” campaign, SONGZIO collaborates with the famous photographer Cho Gi Seok, whose unique narrative style foregrounds an intense exploration of themes like fragility and rebellion. This partnership gives the campaign a depth that aligns perfectly with SONGZIO's commitment to blending tradition and innovation in its design philosophy. A cinematic journey with Cho GiSeok SONGZIO's latest collection boldly reimagines its aesthetic narrative, moving away from the brand's traditional monochrome foundations and into a realm of vibrant expression with cardinal red and golden yellow hues. These colors bring the collection to life, symbolizing a metamorphosis that reflects human resilience and strength. Textural contrasts are at the heart of this transformation, with metallic highlights, tactile knits and supple leather offering a sensory journey that parallels the thematic shift from delicate vulnerability to a state of heightened boldness. This design evolution not only showcases SONGZIO's versatility, but also its commitment to capturing the essence of the human spirit through fashion. Collaboration with Dazed Korea Revealed during a collaborative event with Dazed Korea in Seoul's Seongsu district, the campaign transforms a four-story building into an immersive storytelling space. This exhibition, which coincides with 24FW Seoul Fashion Week, presents the theme “Pure Rebel” in a tangible and engaging way, allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in the rebellious spirit of the collection. The artistic philosophy of “Painting on Black” At the heart of the “Pure Rebel” collection is SONGZIO’s “Paint on Black” philosophy, a creative process that begins with a metaphorical black canvas, signifying the potential for creativity to emerge dramatically. This approach is clearly reflected in the design elements of the collection, where the interplay of light and dark, texture and color encapsulates the essence of transformation and rebellion. Global presence and future plans of SONGZIO As SONGZIO pushes the imagination of art and fashion, the “Pure Rebel” campaign captures the innovative spirit of the brand. This collection invites individuals to embrace their unique identity and solidifies SONGZIO's place in the global fashion landscape as a pioneer of avant-garde design. To learn more about the “Pure Rebel” campaign and to see the latest SONGZIO collections, visit their official website website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rain-mag.com/songzios-pure-rebel-spring-summer-2024-campaign-redefines-rebellion-in-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos