Golden Goose is attacking the trademark causes of action that New Balance is bringing against it for allegedly violating and diluting the common law trade rules that New Balance claims to have accumulated in its 990 sneakers by means of its own lookalike dad sneaker in order to promote a perceived association between its products and New Balance in the minds of consumers when no such association exists. Following a motion to dismiss a hearing late last month, Golden Goose filed its response, in which it rejects the trademark and false designation of origin claims filed against it by New Balance. Balance and presents a number of affirmative defenses and a counterclaim, for which it asks the court to declare that New Balance does not own trademark rights to the 990 sneaker model at issue.

In an attempt to undermine the New Balance case, which focuses on its alleged trade dress 990, namely a sneaker (i) superior composed primarily of several tones of a single color (usually gray, blue or black); (ii) Upper featuring a mesh underlay with a suede overlay creating mesh windows in the forefoot and midfoot; (iii) Lap bars in the lateral and medial regions of the forefoot; (iv) Midsole having a portion from forefoot to midfoot of one color (usually white) and a portion from midfoot to heel of a different color (usually gray); (v) Contrast colored outsole (usually predominantly black); (vi) Reflective accents on the upper; and (vii) Reinforced rear eyelets (usually two on the medial and lateral sides), Golden Goose features nearly a dozen affirmative defenses.

Failure to describe commercial presentation In order for New Balance to assert valid and protectable trade dress rights in an unregistered product design, New Balance has a responsibility to provide an accurate expression of the character and scope of its claimed trade dress, according to Golden Goose, who contends that New Balance failed, as a matter of law, to provide a precise expression of the character and scope of its trade dress claimed in its complaint.

(It should be noted that while New Balance presents the aforementioned elements as a description of its 990 trade dress, it also claims that the trade dress spans six different 990 sneaker styles, prompting Golden Goose to argue in its November 2023 motion to reject New Balance's reliance on a fiction that there is such a model. [single] design like the 990.)

No secondary meaning The consuming public does not understand that the trade dress pleaded by New Balance identifies New Balance as the source or origin of the products bearing the trade dress pleaded, according to Golden Goose, and as such, its claims are denied because its purported trade dress rights are invalid and unenforceable against Golden Goose.

Functionality Golden Goose asserts that New Balance impermissibly seeks trade dress protection for the functional features and combination of features for which New Balance claims trade dress protection is functional.

Genericity The combination of elements identified in the complaint as constituting the trade dress pleaded by New Balance is generic and cannot be appropriated as a trademark or trade dress, according to Golden Goose.

Estoppel And finally, Golden Goose claims that New Balance is precluded by its own actions and failure to act, including its consent to third parties' use of the same or similar product designs, from making the allegations contained in the complaint.

As to its sole counterclaim, Golden Goose seeks a declaration that New Balance retains no trade dress rights under Common Footwear Law 990. Specifically, Golden Goose contends that trade dress upon which New Balance bases its argument does not constitute protectable trade dress in any of its six iterations, or collectively, because the design has no secondary meaning, is functional, and does not constitute an indicator of source. Since the overall design of the 990 is not copyrightable trade dress and is in the public domain, the Italian sneaker maker, known for its $500-plus handcrafted sneakers, says it has the right to offer for sale, advertise, promote, distribute and sell its Dad-Star sneaker and any other shoe without threat of action from New Balance.

Despite New Balance's alleged lack of rights to the 990 design (since the design has not acquired secondary meaning, is functional, and does not identify the source), Golden Goose claims that New Balance nevertheless filed this action claiming false designation of origin under the Lanham Act, and trademark infringement and dilution under Massachusetts law, and demanded that it stop selling its Dad-Star shoe.

In this context, Golden Goose asserts that it needs and is entitled to a judicial declaration that the design of the New Balance 990 shoe, in each iteration and collectively, does not function as an indicator of source and therefore of New Balance. Balance does not have any common law trade presentation rights to this design.

The case is New Balance Athletics, Inc. v. Golden Goose USA, Inc., 1:23-cv-11898 (D.Mass.).