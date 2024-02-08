Fashion
Golden Goose claims New Balance TM lacks rights in 990
Golden Goose is attacking the trademark causes of action that New Balance is bringing against it for allegedly violating and diluting the common law trade rules that New Balance claims to have accumulated in its 990 sneakers by means of its own lookalike dad sneaker in order to promote a perceived association between its products and New Balance in the minds of consumers when no such association exists. Following a motion to dismiss a hearing late last month, Golden Goose filed its response, in which it rejects the trademark and false designation of origin claims filed against it by New Balance. Balance and presents a number of affirmative defenses and a counterclaim, for which it asks the court to declare that New Balance does not own trademark rights to the 990 sneaker model at issue.
In an attempt to undermine the New Balance case, which focuses on its alleged trade dress 990, namely a sneaker (i) superior composed primarily of several tones of a single color (usually gray, blue or black); (ii) Upper featuring a mesh underlay with a suede overlay creating mesh windows in the forefoot and midfoot; (iii) Lap bars in the lateral and medial regions of the forefoot; (iv) Midsole having a portion from forefoot to midfoot of one color (usually white) and a portion from midfoot to heel of a different color (usually gray); (v) Contrast colored outsole (usually predominantly black); (vi) Reflective accents on the upper; and (vii) Reinforced rear eyelets (usually two on the medial and lateral sides), Golden Goose features nearly a dozen affirmative defenses.
Failure to describe commercial presentation In order for New Balance to assert valid and protectable trade dress rights in an unregistered product design, New Balance has a responsibility to provide an accurate expression of the character and scope of its claimed trade dress, according to Golden Goose, who contends that New Balance failed, as a matter of law, to provide a precise expression of the character and scope of its trade dress claimed in its complaint.
(It should be noted that while New Balance presents the aforementioned elements as a description of its 990 trade dress, it also claims that the trade dress spans six different 990 sneaker styles, prompting Golden Goose to argue in its November 2023 motion to reject New Balance's reliance on a fiction that there is such a model. [single] design like the 990.)
No secondary meaning The consuming public does not understand that the trade dress pleaded by New Balance identifies New Balance as the source or origin of the products bearing the trade dress pleaded, according to Golden Goose, and as such, its claims are denied because its purported trade dress rights are invalid and unenforceable against Golden Goose.
Functionality Golden Goose asserts that New Balance impermissibly seeks trade dress protection for the functional features and combination of features for which New Balance claims trade dress protection is functional.
Genericity The combination of elements identified in the complaint as constituting the trade dress pleaded by New Balance is generic and cannot be appropriated as a trademark or trade dress, according to Golden Goose.
Estoppel And finally, Golden Goose claims that New Balance is precluded by its own actions and failure to act, including its consent to third parties' use of the same or similar product designs, from making the allegations contained in the complaint.
As to its sole counterclaim, Golden Goose seeks a declaration that New Balance retains no trade dress rights under Common Footwear Law 990. Specifically, Golden Goose contends that trade dress upon which New Balance bases its argument does not constitute protectable trade dress in any of its six iterations, or collectively, because the design has no secondary meaning, is functional, and does not constitute an indicator of source. Since the overall design of the 990 is not copyrightable trade dress and is in the public domain, the Italian sneaker maker, known for its $500-plus handcrafted sneakers, says it has the right to offer for sale, advertise, promote, distribute and sell its Dad-Star sneaker and any other shoe without threat of action from New Balance.
Despite New Balance's alleged lack of rights to the 990 design (since the design has not acquired secondary meaning, is functional, and does not identify the source), Golden Goose claims that New Balance nevertheless filed this action claiming false designation of origin under the Lanham Act, and trademark infringement and dilution under Massachusetts law, and demanded that it stop selling its Dad-Star shoe.
In this context, Golden Goose asserts that it needs and is entitled to a judicial declaration that the design of the New Balance 990 shoe, in each iteration and collectively, does not function as an indicator of source and therefore of New Balance. Balance does not have any common law trade presentation rights to this design.
The case is New Balance Athletics, Inc. v. Golden Goose USA, Inc., 1:23-cv-11898 (D.Mass.).
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thefashionlaw.com/golden-goose-claims-that-new-balance-tm-lacks-rights-in-990-design/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Golden Goose claims New Balance TM lacks rights in 990
- Space travel: Ottawa student meets Canadian astronauts Jeremy Hansen and Jenny Gibbons
- Dedication of the Dek hockey rink in honor of the fallen McKeesport officer
- The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies warns of a lack of funding in earthquake relief efforts
- Zayn Exposed By His Former Lover – Entertainment Talk
- U.S. Department of Defense investment program opens opportunities for food technology innovation – vegconomist
- China's climate commitment is historic in scale, but faltering
- UK government communications chief resigns for Gulf oil office – POLITICO
- ESPN, Fox and Warner team up for sports streaming in the United States
- Launch of late Hollywood director Peter Bogdanovich's podcast
- Ren Vidal named NIU men's tennis head coach
- SONGZIO’s Spring/Summer 2024 “Pure Rebel” campaign redefines rebellion in fashion