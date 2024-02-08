Fashion
Zawe Ashton dazzles in a bodycon silver dress as she attends a National Youth Theater event without her fiancé Tom Hiddleston
Zawe Ashton dazzles in a figure-hugging silver dress as she attended a National Youth Theater event without her fiancé Tom Hiddleston in London on Wednesday.
The 39-year-old actress and playwright wore a long-sleeved dress with matching silver heels and sparkling chandelier earrings.
Her stunning figure was accentuated by the dress and she completed her look by parting her long straight hair in the middle and brushing it back.
The Fresh Meat star was supporting Theatre's First Days fundraising gala, aimed at supporting young talent, at the Roundhouse.
Zawe and Tom, 42, announced their engagement in March 2022 and welcomed a child together five months prior.
They made sweet and rare joint appearances at the BAFTA tea party and the Critics Choice Awards in January.
Zawe's grandfather was the sixth president and third prime minister of Uganda in the 1980s. He spent the majority of his final years in prison before dying at age 66 in 1991.
The actress began dating Tom after he starred in the Broadway revival of Betrayal in 2018 and again in 2019.
Before that, Tom dated English actress Susannah Fielding and had a brief, high-profile fling with Taylor Swift in 2016.
Meanwhile, Tom is Zawe's first public partner.
In 2023, Zawe gave a glimpse into the couple's private relationship when she opened up about the “empowering” acting advice Tom gave her.
Zawe has appeared in St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold, The Marvels, Casualty and its spin-off Holby City, Misfits and Doctor Who.
She has not confirmed any acting appearances for the upcoming year, and her last credit was a voice role in Mog's Christmas.
Zawe and Tom, 42, announced their engagement in March 2022. They share a 16-month-old child together.
