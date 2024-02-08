What to expect from Milan Fashion Week

MILAN The unveiling of three new creative directions of Italian brands will be one of the key moments of the next edition of Milan Fashion Week, which will take place from February 20 to 26 with 161 fashion shows, presentations and physical and digital events.

The program will include the debut of Adrian Appiolaza at MoschinoBlumarine's first collection under creative direction Walter Chiapponi And Matteo Tamburinis' flagship collection for Tods.

Marni also returns to Milan having recently adopted a touring format, which saw the OTB-owned brand designed by Francesco Risso set up shop in Paris, Tokyo and New York.

Other debuts will include emerging labels Sagaboi and Feben. The first was founded in 2015 by Geoff K. Cooper and is rooted in Caribbean subculture; the latter is the latest designer label, based in London, to be supported by Dolce & Gabbana as part of the duo's talent support program which previously supported Karoline Vitto, Tomo Koizumi, Matty Bovan and Miss Sohee.

The shows will officially begin on February 21 with artists like Iceberg and Antonio Marras. The Diesel show follows at 12:30 CET and promises to be another lively affair. The brand will once again adopt an open-to-the-public format, allowing up to 1,000 people to register for tickets and attend the event from any location, it said. Although the brand did not disclose further details and delayed revealing all information about access until Friday, the company will set up a live stream starting February 18 that will allow people to follow all the preparations for the event, from casting to setting up the shows. .

Fendi, Del Core and Roberto Cavalli will also host shows that day, which will be capped off by Etro. As reportedthe brand will opt for a mixed format this time, with Marco De Vincenzo unveiling his latest men's and women's collections at 8:00 p.m. CET.

Max Mara, Prada and Emporio Armani will be among the brands in attendance on February 22, when Appiolaza's creative tenure at Moschino officially begins at 6 p.m. CET at the Museo della Permanente. The place occupies an important place in the history of the brand since the Société pour le Belle Arti ed Esposizione Permanente hosted the exhibition Moschino X anni di Kaos! 1983-1993 in 1993, celebrating the first decade of the brand founded by Franco Moschino.

Appiolaza's debut will be followed by the GCDS show and Peter Hawking's second collection for Tom Ford.

On February 23, Tamburini and Chiapponi will unveil their flagship efforts for Tods and Blumarine respectively, followed by Sportmax and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. At 3 p.m. CET, Sabato De Sarnos' fall 2024 women's collection for Gucci will be revealed, followed by Marni, Sunnei, MSGM, Versace and Philipp Plein.

Ferrari, Ferragamo, Jil Sander, Missoni and Bally will all present shows on February 24, which will end with Matthieu Blazy presenting his new mixed collection for Bottega Veneta.

Feben has booked February 25 for its Milan debut, followed by Giorgio Armani's traditional double show at 10:30 and 11:30 CET at its historic headquarters on Via Borgonuovo. The last day will be devoted to digital shows including Annakiki and Laura Biagiotti and will end with the Black pre-carpet price event, where guests will meet this edition’s nominees.

In terms of presentations, Max Mara Group will unveil a trio of collaborations for three labels under its aegis, highlighting the rapprochement between Max & Co. and Richard Quinn, the Marina Rinaldi collection by Zuhair Murad and the Max Mara Weekend by Lucy Hale. double.

These will join presentations from Brunello Cucinelli, Loro Piana, La DoubleJ, Fiorucci and MCM, alongside accessories brands such as Bulgari, Sergio Rossi, Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi, Borsalino and Mach & Mach, for n 'to name just a few.

New names adopting this format will also include emerging brands Cozy Sunday, Jarlzhang, Maison Jajia, Raisa Vanessa, in addition to Khrisjoy, as reported.

If Act N.1 has also moved from the parade to the presentation, other young names who have fueled the Milanese fashion scene in recent editions are still absent from the program at the moment, notably Cormio and Andreadamo.

Personal preferences impact these choices, said Carlo Capasa, president of the Italian Fashion Chamber. He noted that some brands opt for shows once a year and could return in September, notably mentioning The Attico and Boss.

The inaugural day of Milan Fashion Week will be reserved for a series of press conferences, notably for the second edition of Maestri dEccellenza, the project dedicated to local master artisans launched by Fendi and its parent company LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton Last year. This time, the initiative will partner with Loro Piana.

Other projects that will be unveiled that day include the new cultural spaces Galleria and Project Room at 10 Corso Como, as well as the presentation of the exhibition dedicated to Walter Albini which will be presented at the Tessuto di Prato Museum in Tuscany.

Other events circled in red on the calendar are Palm Angels' Son of a Beat project, which offers three clubbing nights with a selection of international DJs during fashion week and Jürgen TellerThe book signing took place on February 24, as part of his photo exhibition I need to live which has just opened at the Milan Triennale and runs until April.

The advertising campaign for Milan Fashion Week in February.

Given the busy schedule, Capasa addressed questions about the recurring choice of performance venues far apart from each other and the resulting impact on city traffic and environmental sustainability.

Capasa highlighted an attitude that influences fashion at large and on a global scale, emphasizing that it is not only an issue linked to Milan, but is also shared in Paris or around the world when brands organize their cruise parades all over the world.

There is this tendency for companies to favor certain places to tell their story and to favor the experience rather than the methods of implementation. It's definitely something we need to think about and understand if we can find better ways, but on a global level, Capasa said.

He also spoke of the need to add more days to the Milan calendar.

To this end, Capasa highlighted the more favorable timing of the fashion events in New York and Paris, since these cities open and close the fashion marathon and have the possibility of extending the respective days, while London and Milan have less room for change.

I think we need an extra day and we have already discussed it with our global partners from other fashion weeks, Capasa said. I requested that Tuesday become a full day of shows here. This works better than the following Monday, because if we consider that people like Dior and Saint Laurent are showing in Paris on Tuesday, we won't even have the models in town, because they would have to fly to Paris to the castings.

An extra day will further boost Milan's economy. The local municipality estimates that the next Milan Fashion Week will generate more than 70 million euros in sales in restaurants, transport, hotels and other services, an increase of 10 percent compared to the same edition of the last year and a growth of 22 percent compared to 2019.

It is also estimated that 65,000 foreign tourists will arrive in Milan and will each spend more than 1,000 euros on average during this week. This will have a beneficial effect on small businesses and stores, which are expected to generate a 10% increase in sales during these days.

The advertising campaign for Milan Fashion Week in February.

As for the state of the fashion industry in 2023, Capasa updated the projections shared in December. Sales of the fashion sector and related industries (including textiles, clothing, leather goods, footwear, jewelry, eyewear and cosmetics) are expected to grow by 4 percent to 102.8 billion euros compared to the previous year. In 2022, sales of the entire sector increased by 20.8 percent to 98.8 billion euros compared to 2021, where total turnover also increased by more than 20 percent.

As for exports, during the first 10 months of 2023, they continued to be a key driver for the industry, increasing by 4.1 percent, broken down into 1 percent growth in the core sectors of textile, clothing, leather goods, footwear and 13.7 percent in jewelry. eyewear and cosmetics categories, compared to the same period in 2022.

Exports of the entire sector are projected to grow by 4.2% to €89.9 billion in 2023 compared to 2022.

