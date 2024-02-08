Former basketball star turned fashion design star Desyree Nicole to visit alma mater EMU





Eastern Michigan is kicking off its National Girls and Women in Sports Day with a special guest who has been featured on Netflix and designed apparel for NFL and NBA players. Former Eastern Michigan women's basketball standout turned fashion star Desyree Nicole sat down with Brandon Hudson to talk about it. FOX 2: “What makes a woman who plays basketball at the top of her game say, 'Let me see what this hype is about?'” Desyrée: “I would say life.” Life's journey took fashion designer Desyree Nicole from basketball star to Ypsilanti – to New York – to Atlanta – and on Wednesday, a full circle homecoming in Eastern Michigan. FOX 2: “What does it feel like when you walk onto campus, what was that feeling like?” » “Completely nostalgic,” she says. “I was explaining to my fiancée pretty much everything I remembered. Like, 'Oh my God, I used to eat here. Let's have breakfast here.'” In 2015, shortly after graduating from EMU, Desyree became a fashion designer. Four years later, she created her own brand. She featured in the second season of the Netflix show “Next in Fashion” and opened her own storefront – Todd Patrick, named after her brother. Desyree described the moment as almost surreal. “Weird. It was actually a very strange moment,” she said. “It's like you're in the moment, but you don't realize it's happening, but everyone's like, 'Oh my God…' but we've already been on the journey.” Desyree continues to pave the way for emerging fashion designers and women of color in the industry. “We too are meant to be present in these spaces, in these conversations, in these positions; especially when ownership is involved,” she said. “I think we've been at the top and the epicenter of a lot of inspiration for businesses. And I don't think it's an exaggeration that we should be leading them.” FOX 2: “You've opened your own brick-and-mortar store, you have your own business, you've been on Netflix, you're engaged. Where are you in the journey?” “I think I'm right, if that makes sense. I don't think I'm at an end point or a peak,” she said. “I just think I’m enjoying life.” Manifesting a Waterford path to new heights in life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox2detroit.com/news/ex-hoops-standout-turned-fashion-design-star-desyree-nicole-to-visit-alma-mater-emu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos