Nicky Hilton looks chic in a purple lace dress. Get the look





Nicky Hilton just made purple the new official color of Valentine's Day. The socialite visited the Museum of Ice Cream in New Yok City on Tuesday, February 6, for a Valentine's Day party hosted by the nonprofit Gods Love We Deliver. She wore a sleeveless lace midi dress from the Michael Kors collection in a freesia purple hue, donning a matching blazer and nude heels (when she wasn't lounging in the pool).

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Margot Robbie looks just as fabulous in neutrals as she does in pink. Actress Barbie was photographed at Brisbane International Airport on Saturday February 3, arriving on the Gold Coast. Her casual airport fashion was absolutely on-trend [] The good news? This exact dress is available online for purchase! The less good news: it's $2,690. But it is okay! We can crush this pretty purple look for less with this affordable find on Amazon! Get the Riatobe Floral Lace Overlay Cocktail Dress for only $41 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, February 7, 2024, but are subject to change. So we need a romantic fit and flare dress with allover floral lace design and scalloped hem, and in light purple color. Yeah this Riatobe dress ticks all the boxes! It also costs over 98% less than the Hiltons dress. This elegant midi dress, featuring adjustable spaghetti straps, is a phenomenal choice for those spring weddings you have on your calendar. It's also a great piece for Valentine's Day dates and parties! You can also pick it up in red or pink (and 10 other colors). THANKS! You have successfully registered. Are you looking for another type of strap or neckline? Another hem style? Well, team up with other statement dresses we spotted in our search below to make sure you have all the options! Shop more purple lace dresses we love: Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don't forget to check out everything Amazon Daily Deals for more great finds!

