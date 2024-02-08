Interview with Denise Focil on fashion and collaborations

The influence of motorsport on men's fashion is undeniable and long-standing. From the time we figured out how to race motorcycles and cars, we've equipped people to pursue speed. You can send it back to Belstaff and Barbour who outfit Brits eager for a quick ride through the mud and sludge of the countryside. Or to Irving Schott who created an American icon in 1928 with the famous Schott Perfecto motorcycle jacket.

But these days, if you want to draw a direct line from adrenaline junkies on the track to high-fashion catwalks, it's best to look to a Formula 1 or MotoGP grand prix. It's the natural habitat of technical and protective equipment that is having an ever-increasing influence on how guys dress to ride on the pavement rather than in a supercar. Look around you and you can't help but notice the rise in bold, color-blocked leather jackets, running-inspired boots and sneakers, and anything else that says I like to go fast.

knows more than a little about this world. The brand was founded in 1963 in northern Italy and began making boots for the then-burgeoning sport of motocross. Now it equips professional and amateur pilots and pilots with some of the most advanced equipment on the market. We've been around for 60 years, so we're not a brand that's jumping into a trend, says Denise Focil, head of fashion collaborations for Alpinestars (not to mention being the wife of CEO Gabriele Mazzarolo). This motorsport thing is our real life. This is what we do.

Courtesy of Balenciaga The “upcycled running jacket” from the Balenciagas spring 24 collection.

But today, this mandate is expanding. Recognizing the number of fans who take Alpinestars off the slopes and into everyday life, the company strives to create clothing designed for the job at hand. Focil is the driving force behind Alpinestars Reserve, the arm of the company dedicated to working with labels ranging from Anti-Social Social Club and Diesel to Heliot Emil and Balenciaga. The project took off in earnest about two years ago and has already seen the instantly recognizable star logo land on high-octane celebrities like Kim Kardashian, who wore the upcycled Alpinestars jacket from Balenciagas' spring '24 collection all over Paris the day before the brand's big fashion show. to show.

For other brands, this moment could be completely new: an entry into a previously unknown world. For Alpinestars, however, this is simply part of an evolution. Despite its focus on racing gear, the brand has long enjoyed a celebrity fan base. Many celebrities have worn it on stage, like Justin Bieber, explains Focil. We had stars like Keanu Reeves, Christian Bale, Michael Jordan. Kind of every walk of life wore it, and it felt like, okay, our brand was already being interpreted by the highest level of the fashion scene and basically translated into streetwear. So why don't we show it as such? So that's kind of our next step.

As for what the next part of that next step might be? Focil doesn't reveal anything yet. But the plan, she explains, is long-term and well thought out. Over the past two years, many fashion brands have contacted us, she says. And we've been very selective about who we work with because we wanted it to be someone who could really interpret our product in the right way and in the right context.

Courtesy of Alpinestars A campaign image from the Alpinestars x Diesel multi-part collaboration.

And while she and the rest of the Alpinestars team acknowledge the growing popularity of motorsport clothing over the past two years, largely thanks to the F1 boom in the United States, she doesn't believe it's it acts like a flash. -kind of a pan situation. I've been here 23 years, so I've seen a lot of trends come and go, she explains. And the endless appeal of motorsport, I never saw it disappear. I saw it start to explode more and become more mainstream, a little more well-known over the last couple of years, especially, but I never saw it go away.

It all comes down, says Focil, to the authenticity of the brand, still family-owned and Mazzarolo, the CEO, is the founder's son, and the enduring appeal of wearing clothes that speak to your personality while going a little extra away giving you a feeling of security too. It’s funny, says Focil. Because we make armor for people who really need it, but in this case it's armor to face everyday life.