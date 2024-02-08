Celebrating self-expression at Seattle University Fashion Club – The Spectator

On Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m., a group of about 25 students entered Room 114 of the Garrand Building, dressed in colorful sweaters, metal T-shirts, spiked necklaces, stylish ties and baggy jeans. Discussions about the band's history, key chain clips and mailed shirts filled the room. Members planned to attend sewing classes at the makerspace and talked about an upcoming Valentine's Day hand sewing class that would involve making their own patches with a local queer artist. Here are the universities in Seattle Fashion club.

It's really nice to be in a small community and make art together, said third-year Kit Nosacka, Fashion Club events coordinator and psychology major. We were all really passionate about clothing. We put a lot of effort into clothes, and it's definitely like a hobby of ours.

Nosacka has described their style as cybergoth, but with punk and grunge influences.

Fashion Club is currently planning an event in partnership with KXSU scheduled for March 8. In addition to the free KXSU concert, Fashion Club will be selling its zine and offering sales booths for club members to sell things like patches or other art. The zine is called Shudder and is full of horror-themed fashion photography.

The Fashion Club's long-term project during the winter and spring terms is a fashion show that will take place in the spring. According to Nosacka, the theme of the parade is a well-kept secret.

We hope to make a splash, said Cai Robinson, head of photography at Fashion Club and third-year double major in photography and women's, gender and sexuality studies.

Robinson has described their style as punk, grunge and gothic. Nosacka and Robinson explained that they like to incorporate bones or other natural elements into their fashion.

We love wearing things from nature because it gives them new life, Robinson said.

For the fashion show, the Fashion Club encourages each member to create.

We really want everyone to be able to achieve something physical. Whether it's a pair of earrings, a patch, a shirt, a pair of pants or an entire outfit, just allowing people to explore that, Nosacka said.

Xander Banschbach, a fashion club member and first-year sociology student, described his style as involving elements of punk, emo, hippie and grunge.

You should be proud of what you wear and what you choose to wear. It's even more special to me when it's something I've done or something I've thought about. I have patched pants and a combat vest, but I also have cardigans, flannels and jeans, Banschbach said.

Robinson appreciates the space the Fashion Club provides to learn about fashion from other students.

It's also cool to be able to see parts of people that you wouldn't really see if you were just on campus, or just among friends. Just being able to talk about what everyone likes and how they present themselves and how they present their identity has been really cool, Robinson said.

According to Robinson and Nosacka, the Fashion Club has been around for at least ten years. It was started by Seattle U alumna Harmony Arnold, who now teaches at Seattle U as Fashion Lab, and also works off-campus as a designer.

In general, we were just looking for ways to explore fashion in different ways. We did things like making patches, or doing design workshops, or sewing workshops, learning to sew. Everything that comes with art and creativity through clothing and presentation of identity, Robinson said.

The club brings in speakers like Arnold and past club presidents.

It changes every week, Nosacka said. We alternate between workshops, discussions, crafts and fun activities. Once we dig deeper, we'll really work on the pieces that will be presented on the runway.

For both Robinson and Nosacka, Fashion Club is above all a question of authenticity.

Honestly, I love that fashion can be whatever you want it to be, Robinson said. I could come to this club in the weirdest outfit, and it's a fashion club. It feels like a really safe space where people can just wear what they want, create what they want, and make art.

Banschbach appreciated the creative space offered by the Fashion Club.

“It’s like my center for self-expression at Seattle University, and it’s very important to me,” Banschbach said.

Robinson and Nosacka sought to allay students' fears about coming to the club.

I can understand why we seem intimidating, when we were just goth. I know a lot of people think fashion clubs are intimidating, and then they come and have so much fun, Nosacka said.

With the upcoming release of the zine as well as the fashion show in the works, the Fashion Club is an exciting creative space, welcoming to all students.