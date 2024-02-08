I saved all the outfits for my sister's wedding – my mom's was only $5 and I bought my bridesmaid dress too.

Spending hundreds of dollars on wedding dress outfits might be an unnecessary expense.

That's according to a woman who found all the outfits for her sister's wedding in thrift stores.

7 TikTok user Millennial Money Honey bought second-hand dresses for her sister's wedding Credit: TikTok/millennialmoneyhoney

7 Her wedding rehearsal dress was a classic Credit: TikTok/millennialmoneyhoney

She got some good deals, including her mother's number which only cost $5.

But Millennial Money Honey@millennialmoneyhoney) did not miss his shot.

She found a beautiful, sumptuous gown for her bridesmaid dress.

This lady, who has 47,000 followers on TikTok, is the queen of thrift stores.

Their platform is full of their fantastic bargain basement buys.

“I have thrift stores all over America. But I mostly do thrift stores in West Los Angeles, where I live,” she said.

All second hand dresses for my sister’s wedding,” she said in her post. job.

Her mother and sister were lucky: she found them items that were elegant and like new.

My wedding rehearsal dress,” she said, twirling in a sleeveless, form-fitting, ankle-length black dress with a front slit.

Next up was her mother's rehearsal outfit. Long and brightly patterned, mom looked delighted with her daughter's choices.

My sister’s wedding rehearsal dress,” she said, as her sister posed confidently in this stunning floor-length, midnight blue, shimmering dress.

There were some jaw-dropping looks following this savings haul.

7 Her bridesmaid's dress was perfect Credit: TikTok/millennialmoneyhoney

The bride's wedding rehearsal dress was super pretty and feminine, a shapely layered look in white.

Mother of the bride dresses for just $5. Perfect for dancing,” she said.

This elegant deep blue dress was accompanied by a sparkly top, giving it that extra pizazz.

The bride's reception dress gave off pure Great Gatsby vibes.

The flapper style has been embellished, giving it instant appeal.

My bridesmaid dress,” she finally said, showing off an irresistibly beautiful dress.

In a rich green, in a velvet-look fabric, this off-the-shoulder dress was destined to become a wedding classic.

Everyone looked so beautiful in their second-hand dresses,” she said.

A commenter wishes she had done things differently after seeing her video.

If I could go back in time, I definitely would have done this for my wedding,” she wrote.

Her discoveries were astonishing: I was speechless at your mother's $5 wedding dress. It seems like it was made for her.”

And another person was impressed: You have an incredible eye. You are all beautiful.

7 The mother of the bride's dress was so elegant Credit: TikTok/millennialmoneyhoney

7 The bride's reception dress was classic Great Gatsby style Credit: TikTok/millennialmoneyhoney

7 Her mother's wedding rehearsal dress Credit: TikTok/millennialmoneyhoney