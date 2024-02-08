Fashion
Why “recycling” fashion doesn’t save the planet
At H&M's flagship store in Paris, it's hard to find clothes that don't claim to be made from “recycled materials.”
Last year, 79% of the polyester in her collections came from recycled materials and next year she wants everything to be recycled.
The Swedish fast fashion giant told AFP that recycled materials allowed “the industry to reduce its dependence on virgin polyester from fossil fuels”.
The problem is that “93 percent of all recycled textiles today come from plastic bottles and not old clothes,” said Urska Trunk of campaign group Changing Markets.
In other words, from fossil fuels.
And while a plastic bottle can be recycled five or six times, a recycled polyester T-shirt “can never be recycled again,” Trunk said.
Almost all recycled polyester is made from PET (polyethylene terephthalate) from plastic bottles, according to the nonprofit Textile Exchange.
In Europe, most textile waste is either thrown away or burned. Only 22 percent is recycled or reused and most of it is turned into insulation, mattress padding or cleaning cloths.
“Less than 1% of the fabric used to produce clothing is recycled to make new clothing,” the European Commission told AFP.
Recycling textiles is “much more complex than recycling other materials, such as glass or paper,” according to Lenzing, an Austrian manufacturer famous for its wood-based fibers.
Not recyclable
First of all, clothing made from more than two fibers is currently considered non-recyclable.
Clothing that can be recycled should be sorted by color and then removed from zippers, buttons, studs and other materials.
Experts say this is often costly and labor-intensive, although pilot projects are starting to appear in Europe, said Lisa Panhuber of Greenpeace.
However, the technology “is in its infancy,” according to Trunk.
Reusing cotton may seem like the obvious answer. But when cotton is recycled, the quality drops so much that it often has to be woven with other materials, experts say, which brings us back to the problem of blended fabrics.
To solve the squaring of the recycling circle, fashion brands are instead resorting to recycled plastic, arousing the anger and frustration of the food industry, which finances the collection of used PET bottles.
“Let’s be clear: this is not about circularity,” the drinks industry wrote in an open letter to the European Parliament last year, denouncing the fashion industry’s “worrying tendency” to make “ green claims linked to the use of recycled materials”.
Recycling polyester is another dead end, according to Lauriane Veillard of the Zero Waste Europe (ZWE) network.
It is often impure and mixed with other materials such as elastane or Lycra, which “prevents any recycling”, she insisted.
Jean-Baptiste Sultan, of the French NGO Carbone 4, is also critical of polyester. “From its manufacturing to its recycling, (polyester) pollutes water, air and soil.”
In fact, environmental groups are demanding that the textile industry stop making polyester altogether, even though it accounts for more than half of its production, according to Textile Exchange.
Carbon footprint
So where do all those mountains of non-recyclable polyester and blended fabrics end up that Western consumers dutifully take to the recycling bins?
Nearly half of the textile waste collected in Europe ends up on African second-hand markets, the most controversial being that of Ghana, where most often it is dumped in “open-air dumps”, according to figures from the European Environment Agency (EEA) 2019.
41% of the bloc's textile waste is sent to Asia, he adds, mainly “to dedicated economic zones where it is sorted and processed”.
“Used textiles are mostly recycled into industrial rags or padding, or re-exported for recycling in other Asian countries or for reuse in Africa,” the agency said.
A new EU rule adopted in November aims to ensure that waste exports are recycled rather than thrown away.
But the EEA acknowledged that there was “a lack of consistent data on the quantities and fate of used textiles and textile waste in Europe”.
Indeed, NGOs told AFP that much of European clothing waste sent to Asia was headed to “export processing zones”, which, according to Paul Roeland of the Clean Clothes Campaign, were “reputedly to provide 'lawless' enclaves, where even the low labor standards of Pakistan and India are not met.”
Exporting “clothing to countries with low labor costs for sorting is also a horror in terms of carbon footprint,” estimates Marc Minassian of Pellenc ST, which manufactures optical sorting machines used in recycling.
The “myth” of recycling
The terrible truth is that “recycling is a myth for clothing,” insisted Greenpeace consumer expert Panhuber.
Others, however, are turning to new plant fibers, with German brand Hugo Boss using Pinatex made from pineapple leaves for some of its sneakers.
But some experts warn we could fall into another trap. Thomas Ebele of the SloWeAre label questions how these non-woven fibers are held together “in the majority of cases” with thermoplastic polyester or PLA.
This means that although clothes can be “broken sometimes,” they are not recyclable, he explained.
“Biodegradable does not mean compostable,” he warns, specifying that some of these fibers must be broken down industrially.
But beyond all that, “the biggest problem is the quantity of clothes made”, estimates Céleste Grillet of Carbone 4.
For Panhuber and Greenpeace, the solution is simple: buy fewer clothes.
“We need to reduce consumption,” she said, “repair, reuse and recycle.”
