What will be the must-have men's shoe for spring? Executives from Saks, Ssense and more weigh in on 2024 shoe trends

Following mixed holiday results, many retailers are eager to find new styles to drive consumer spending in their stores in 2024.

Indeed, after years of difficult market conditions, the footwear industry is on the verge of returning to a more normalized cycle this year, many experts predict. And even as inflation and high interest rates persist, most companies are looking to drive innovation through new product launches, store concepts and technology to advance their businesses over the coming years. the new Year.

This new I can't come soon enough for the men's market. According to recent data from Circana, dollar sales of men's shoes, excluding direct-to-consumer data, declined 5% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Men's shoes have been dragged down by lagging sales of boots, which fell 16 percent during the period, and sandals, which saw an 11 percent decline in the fourth quarter, noted the retail analytics company.

Sneakers, however, increased 1 percent during the period, led by basketball-inspired styles and running shoes. And loafers, which have seen growth in the men's sector in recent seasons, have seen consumers turn to designer models, with the segment up 5% in the fourth quarter. However, the loafer category as a whole declined 4 percent during the period.

And with the fall/winter 2024 men's market in full swing, FN caught up with major retailers to discuss what's selling now and what trends they expect to see for next fall.

What types of men's shoes are currently driving sales in your stores?

Federico Barassi, vice president of menswear purchasing at Ssense: It's all about the boots right now. There's still an appetite for the understated luxury trend that's been around for a few seasons, which is why we're seeing our customers gravitate toward simple, clean silhouettes. Styles such as the Our Legacy Truck and Marsll Casselloalongside strong options from Maison Margiela MM6 and mainline are great examples of boots that wear well.

Sophie Jordan, men's purchasing director at Mytheresa: Loafers continue to outperform, especially in softer leathers that work well with denim and not just fitted looks. Manolo Blahniks Perry moccasin and the classic Gucci horsebit loafer constantly sell for us. Luxury sneakers are growing faster overall than sports sneakers. Minimal, clean styles that have an identifiable brand, like the Zegna Triple Stitch or Bottega Intrecciato Sawyer sneakers aren't necessarily new but have a lot of momentum.

Reginald Christian, senior director of menswear at Saks Fifth Avenue: We find that casual dress shoes resonate strongly with our customers. Men's daily wardrobes have become more multifaceted and they are investing in natural, versatile refined styles like suede sneakers and sleek silhouettes and colorways like black, white and gray. For our holiday season, we saw the greatest success with brands that invested in their core customer base, including Prada, Amiri and Gucci.

Jonathan Pak, founder and owner of Patron of the New: Diors B23 sneakers, Loewe shearling boots, Celine loafers, Marni Fury slides, Tabi boots, Maison Mihara Yasuhiro sneakers and Amiri sneakers are doing well at the moment.

What are the biggest shoe trends to watch for this spring for men?

Barassi: We are seeing the low/flat sneaker trend propelled by the Adidas Samba, with a pivot towards a more elevated and sartorial direction also featuring slim loafers. Driven by the likes of Lemaires, now classic piped loafers. Brands such as Auralee, Bode, The Row and Wales Bonner have released their own iterations which have been very well received by our customers.

Jordan: We have seen a fashionable approach to lace-up shoes, from brands such as Bottega Veneta and Prada. They're the perfect balance for dressing up or down.

Christian: As spring approaches, our customers are looking for versatility. The desire for quality shoes, capable of being worn day or night or indoors or outdoors, will appear as a relevant addition to their wardrobe.

Pack : Men currently prefer neutral color palettes and clean silhouettes in their shoe choices. They're looking for versatile options that coordinate perfectly with a variety of outfits.

What is the must-have shoe as spring approaches?

Barassi: Clogs have been around for a while, but brands like Dries Van Noten, JW Anderson, Eckhaus Latta and Birkenstock breathe new life into this silhouette by offering fashionable solutions for this shoe style suitable for spring and summer. Clogs offer both ease and practicality while remaining stylish and accessible.

Jordan: Classic The Row moccasin. Chic and timeless.

Christian: In keeping with this spring's seasonal trend direction, this season's must-have shoe styles will touch on functionality and timeless style. Dress shoe styles like drivers, loafers and mules will be a priority.

Pack : For my store, especially in Miamithe must-have shoe that we can never keep in stock is the Marni Fury slide, every season we get about five to six different colorways and they sell out quickly.

Do you see the loafer trend continuing this year for men?

Barassi: The moccasin trend will continue this year. We may see the flat/slim iteration evolve into something different for the Spring/Summer 25 shows later this year, but as we continue to monitor the appetites of our customers and consumers, there are hints of longevity in the moccasin space.

Jordan: Without a doubt the moccasin trend will continue as it has become a wardrobe staple, but this easy-to-wear style will compete with even more minimal shapes such as The Rows Canal shoe or a Prada-inspired leather slipper style. Evening wear is growing in our RTW offering, which will have a knock-on effect on footwear with increased demand for evening shoe manufactures, such as patent leather and velvet.

Christian: The resurgence of moccasins will remain a staple in our customers' wardrobes. As we move forward, they will continue to seek new shoe updates in construction and design that evolve with their lifestyle. Versatility will be a priority and their shopping style will extend beyond a single silhouette.

Pack : Loafers will always be timeless so yes I think they will always be sought after, currently our best selling loafers at Patron of the New are Céline and Dior. In the future, any luxury Asics or Ugg shaped shoe will also be on many people's wish lists.

In your opinion, what men's trends will dominate for fall 2024?

Barassi: We're seeing nostalgia manifest through fall/winter appropriate styles reminiscent of Ugg and Timberlands boots. Balenciaga provided its answer to the Ugg when its Alaska boots walked the runway at its pre-fall 2024 show at Hancock Park in Los Angeles. Bottega Veneta also presents a Timbs-like style with its Haddock boots, as seen in its most recent Spring 2024 campaign fronted by rapper A$AP Rocky. And if pop culture and the zeitgeist are to be believed, this trend will undoubtedly continue throughout the following season. Pharrells Louis Vuitton collaboration with the heritage bootmaker [Timberland].

Jordan: We are moving away from very chunky shapes, replaced by a more elegant and refined silhouette. We're seeing more formal shoes with a hand-painted patina for a luxurious finish. There is also more Bordeaux which is emerging as a new trendy color.

Christian: For the upcoming fall 2024 season, our customers will continue to look for versatility and functionality in their purchasing choices. The tracker boot will be relevant, as well as lace-up dress shoes that can be easily worn up or down.

Pack : In the upcoming fall season 2024, men will be looking for comfortable shoes, especially cozy shoes and boots. The expected trend includes the popularity of sheepskin boots, exemplified by the highly sought-after Loewe sheepskin boots, known for regularly selling out at Patron.

