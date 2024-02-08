Quick-witted 8-year-old saves little sister scaredy-cat style after thieves steal car with couple still inside

A quick-witted 8-year-old girl fled herself and her little sister in Wisconsin Sunday morning when a car thief stole their father's car while they were still in the seat back.

Charley and Autumn Jorgenson, 2, were waiting for their father to finish polishing their SUV after going through a car wash near south Milwaukee when a stranger jumped into the moving car and pulled out of the parking lot.

This guy was trying to steal our car, I should do something, Charley remembers. WTMJ.

I should try to kick him or defend myself and Autumn. But then I told myself that I should stay in my place and do nothing. Stay here, answer the questions, but when I realized Dad had the key, I figured he couldn't do anything without the key.

After demanding the girls' keys and realizing they didn't have them, the stranger yelled at Charley to get out of the car, but she refused to leave her little sister.

That's when the man abandoned the car about a mile down the road and the smart little 8-year-old girl retrieved the cell phone her father had left in the front seat, leaving his mother a desperate voicemail.

“Mom,” Charley can be heard screaming through her tears. I need you! We lost dad!

Autumn, seemingly aware of the danger she and her sister had just experienced, can be heard in the background saying: Where's daddy going?

Luckily, their father, Adam Jorgenson, was on the phone with 911 dispatchers while his wife searched for his iPhone, which pinpointed the girls' exact location within minutes of the car wash.

Police recovered the SUV and reunited the girls with their father at the crime scene.

I ran as fast as I could out of the back of that cop car to hug them, Jorgenson told the outlet.

According to the father of two, he was only “arm’s length” from the car, which he left running, when the thieves rushed.

Two men inside a purple Buick Encore parked nearby asked Jorgenson for directions in an attempt to distract him while their accomplice slipped into the SUV.

Both cars sped off, with Jorgenson yelling that there were children inside.

I was scared, Charley said. I was like, what is going on?

He asked me, where are the keys? she continued.

I was thinking, it's a good thing my dad has the keys. So I told him, my father has the keys. Then he told me to get out and I was like, what should I do? Should I run and be a scaredy cat or should I save my sister too, so I said: what about Autumn?

His decision to stay put and stay may have just saved his life and that of his sister, his father said.

It makes me really proud that I raised our daughter to be self-sufficient, to not only think about herself and others, and then how can I best get out of this situation? » said Jorgenson.

How can I best resolve it? What should I do? Should I sit down or should I act?

Since then, the police arrested three men – aged 21, 20 and 17 – in connection with this terrifying crime.

The Oak Creek Police Department did not immediately respond to The Post's request for further information regarding their charges, although officials said criminal charges are pending.

The carjacking remains under investigation.