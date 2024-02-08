5 Questions to the Bahamian Fashion Designer Behind Roman Kandle on Redefining Menswear

Roman candle, a South Florida menswear line founded by Bahamian fashion designer Denis Kersaint, embodies the fusion of casual and formal wear as a mid-luxury brand suitable for all occasions. Inspired by the philosophy that fashion is art, Roman Kandle encourages individuals to express their creativity through vibrant tropical prints and colors. The brand captures the authentic vibe of South Florida, reflecting the cultural and environmental diversity of the region through a rich array of multi-colored combinations and prints. Day or night, Roman Kandle offers comfortable yet stylish options that meet every unique style, bridging the gap between casual relaxation and formal elegance.

With its sunny hues and bright colors reflecting the South Florida landscape, Roman Kandle fills the long-standing need for authentic South Florida clothing. It appeals to the fashion-forward everyday man, offering a versatile wardrobe from casual pants and polo shirts for daytime outings to sophisticated dress shirts for evenings. Roman Kandle's universal appeal lies in his ability to fuse the essence of South Florida style with timeless elegance, providing a fresh and exciting look appreciated by people seeking quality and authenticity in their attire.

What did you want to do when you were a child?

Like many young boys, I wanted to become a professional footballer when I grew up. However, the program in my community was discontinued due to a lack of funding in the Miami Beach area. I also loved basketball and was inspired by Allen Iverson, but I was often overlooked because of my size; I was late. But that’s when my passion for fashion began. Roman Kandle was already living in his mind.

I discovered Coogi and Versace from Tupac and Biggie Smalls. I have never looked back since that moment; I believed my vision would manifest because I knew some men looked like me. Roman Kandle is the embodiment of my South Florida culture. I want to give big and tall men that swagger I saw in Biggie.

how do you define success?

One word: JOY. Many people define success by their bank account, but success, from my point of view, cannot be measured by money. Roman Kandle is designed around the moments in a man's life that bring him joy. Getting married, starting a family or graduating is a triumphant moment when men want to look as good as they feel. The main definition of success is getting back to where you started, knowing that you have achieved your goals and ambitions.

Would you run your business differently if you were given $50 million? How so?

Yes. If I had $50 million to invest in Roman Kandle, 90% would be allocated to marketing. Most people would assume I'm referring to exposure because the more people recognize your brand, the higher the sales percentage. But I think the more funds a company has, the better they can articulate exactly what they're selling or the service they're providing. The same way hip-hop artists rented luxury homes and vehicles for their music videos. The better Roman Kandel consumers can visualize and identify with or aspire to our product, the better they understand our business and are more likely to support it.

How to rebuild yourself in moments of doubt or adversity?

What helps me the most in difficult times is my faith in God. This can be alarming, but what encourages me are also my doubters and my haters. We often confuse the two, but skeptics may be close friends or family members who love you but doubt your actions for whatever reason. Haters are people who, no matter how great an accomplishment, will never give validation. My mentality of DO IT or BE BROKEN! also comes to mind.

I have had near death experiences, so the there is no tomorrow approach is what has gotten me this far in life and in my current profession as a real estate agent. It also inspired me to realize my vision of creating my men's fashion line, Roman Kandle.

What would you tell yourself ten or twenty years ago that you wish you had known then?

If I spoke to myself ten or twenty years ago, I would tell myself to be more mature. Like many people in America, I grew up in an environment where I had to grow up faster than I expected or wanted. I am the second oldest child out of seven, so I had to set an example for my younger siblings. I had to learn it after finding myself in several unfortunate situations. I am grateful for a mindset that allows me to get back up; many others are not so lucky.

Rapid-Fire Bahamian Culture Questions and Answers

Which Bahamian island are you from?

Nassau.

What three things do you think every first-time visitor to the Bahamas should do?

Every first-time visitor should snorkel the reefs. My design for Roman Kandle reflects Bahamian culture. I can see first-time visitors enjoying a day of snorkeling on the reefs, then enjoying rum and feeding wild stingrays right on the beach. These are things I look forward to when I return!

What is your favorite activity in the Bahamas?

I haven't been there in many years, but when I go back with my two sons, my favorite thing will be sharing the Bahamas with them. My heritage is very important to me and I look forward to eating and enjoying the fun activities that only the Bahamas offers.

Favorite indulgence in the Bahamas?

Food, period.



