Fashion
The Black Fashion Society models more than just fashion
The Black Fashion Society at the University of Mississippi has redefined fashion standards with its growing presence on campus. Combining the models' individual style with school uniform fashion in their recent photoshoot, BFS members Gentlemen White don't shy away from expressing themselves authentically.
Public health major Jatoni Donelson serves as both BFS president and photographer.
According to Donelson, BFS is more than just a group of students. It is a community that promotes self-expression, inclusion and empowerment of its members.
The inspiration (for the photo shoot) actually came from one of the members. She sent it to me last semester, Donelson said. And because I juggle two roles as president and photographer, my goal is to try to organize photo shoots so that Instagram can stay active and have content to post between shoots.
Marje McGregory, a first-year integrated marketing and communications student, has been a member of the BFS throughout this year. Reflecting on his experience, McGregory highlighted the organization's role in creating a safe haven for members to express themselves. But the organization has not always been in the spotlight on campus.
Because we’re a black organization, sometimes I feel like we’ve been pushed to the limit,” McGregory said. A lot of times, especially in today's media with fashion, you have to look a certain way, but in Black Fashion Society you can come as you are and experiment.
For Mesha Brown, a specialist in African American studies and business, the BFS is a safe place for black expression.
I feel like it’s a very safe space. Our organization is different. We were able to amplify black expression into something entertaining, and you can see we put a lot of work into it, Brown said.
Donelson explained that the growing number of organizations poses new challenges for photoshoot logistics, especially when it comes to showcasing individual models' styles.
Over the past two semesters, the organization has fundamentally changed its name. Usually our shoots involve around five to ten people. Last semester, during the first shoot after the name change, I had over 30 people. It's a struggle to capture individuality with so many, Donelson said.
Despite these challenges, the BFS has seen members walk at New York Fashion Week and Los Angeles Fashion Week, demonstrating the organization's impact on personal confidence and modeling skills.
As the BFS continues to grow, Donelson envisions a future in which members take their involvement more seriously and eventually turn their college experiences into careers.
I want it to be something that people take seriously to make a career out of, and it would be more than something they did for fun in college. This could be something that they grow from and say, 'This is where I started, right here,'” Donelson said.
The BFS is currently preparing for a Valentine's Day shoot with pink and red themes. The organization encourages its members to bring their own unique styles to create a supportive environment for students to experiment with fashion.
“I always tell members to do something bold with their outfit, because I want it to be an open space where you don't feel like you have to dress in a way that will be accepted by society,” she said. Donelson said. Be able to express yourself through your outfit.
|
Sources
2/ https://thedmonline.com/black-fashion-society-models-more-than-just-fashion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- News | City of West Hollywood
- Rainbow Wahine Head Back to Seattle for Husky Classic
- The Black Fashion Society models more than just fashion
- Google Pixel Fold 2 leaks with new rear camera, hinge, and taller display
- What is the Trump Supreme Court case? It will be structured around 6 key questions.
- From a small village in Rajasthan to Bollywood: Barmer girl's 'Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak' to debut next week
- Chinese media have used the US tension to promote false “civil war” theories
- Google Deepmind proposes LLM self-discovery framework to improve performance of GPT-4
- Secret screenings and tie-ins proliferate – The Hollywood Reporter
- Development needed to take table tennis to a higher level
- 5 Questions to the Bahamian Fashion Designer Behind Roman Kandle on Redefining Menswear
- Response to IAB Tech Lab's message about Google's privacy sandbox