The Black Fashion Society models more than just fashion

The Black Fashion Society at the University of Mississippi has redefined fashion standards with its growing presence on campus. Combining the models' individual style with school uniform fashion in their recent photoshoot, BFS members Gentlemen White don't shy away from expressing themselves authentically.

Public health major Jatoni Donelson serves as both BFS president and photographer.

According to Donelson, BFS is more than just a group of students. It is a community that promotes self-expression, inclusion and empowerment of its members.

The inspiration (for the photo shoot) actually came from one of the members. She sent it to me last semester, Donelson said. And because I juggle two roles as president and photographer, my goal is to try to organize photo shoots so that Instagram can stay active and have content to post between shoots.

Marje McGregory, a first-year integrated marketing and communications student, has been a member of the BFS throughout this year. Reflecting on his experience, McGregory highlighted the organization's role in creating a safe haven for members to express themselves. But the organization has not always been in the spotlight on campus.

Because we’re a black organization, sometimes I feel like we’ve been pushed to the limit,” McGregory said. A lot of times, especially in today's media with fashion, you have to look a certain way, but in Black Fashion Society you can come as you are and experiment.

For Mesha Brown, a specialist in African American studies and business, the BFS is a safe place for black expression.

I feel like it’s a very safe space. Our organization is different. We were able to amplify black expression into something entertaining, and you can see we put a lot of work into it, Brown said.

Donelson explained that the growing number of organizations poses new challenges for photoshoot logistics, especially when it comes to showcasing individual models' styles.

Over the past two semesters, the organization has fundamentally changed its name. Usually our shoots involve around five to ten people. Last semester, during the first shoot after the name change, I had over 30 people. It's a struggle to capture individuality with so many, Donelson said.

Despite these challenges, the BFS has seen members walk at New York Fashion Week and Los Angeles Fashion Week, demonstrating the organization's impact on personal confidence and modeling skills.

As the BFS continues to grow, Donelson envisions a future in which members take their involvement more seriously and eventually turn their college experiences into careers.

I want it to be something that people take seriously to make a career out of, and it would be more than something they did for fun in college. This could be something that they grow from and say, 'This is where I started, right here,'” Donelson said.

The BFS is currently preparing for a Valentine's Day shoot with pink and red themes. The organization encourages its members to bring their own unique styles to create a supportive environment for students to experiment with fashion.

“I always tell members to do something bold with their outfit, because I want it to be an open space where you don't feel like you have to dress in a way that will be accepted by society,” she said. Donelson said. Be able to express yourself through your outfit.