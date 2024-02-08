Women's bowling wins Baker Challenge; Men advance to semi-finals





Women's bowling won three straight best-of-three matches 2-0 to capture the tournament title and the men's team advanced to the semifinals of the McKendree Baker Challenge on February 3-4 in Fairview Heights, Illinois . After claiming second place after 40 matches from Baker, the Lady Lions faced seventh-seeded Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals and quickly eliminated the Cowgirls 193-146 and 237-158. Illinois State, the No. 6 seed, awaited Lindenwood in the semifinals. The Redbirds had upset No. 3 seed Missouri Baptist, but the Lady Lions took an early 1-0 lead with a 215-141 victory, then outlasted Illinois State in the second game to advance for the championship game against top-seeded Wichita State. Lindenwood started the first game with a double, immediately putting pressure on the Shockers. The Lady Lions continued to load the frames and held Wichita at bay for a 196-172 victory. The second game was much closer, with both teams trading open frames early, but Lindenwood responded with a double to open a 23-pin lead, then filled the frames again. Around the 10thth frame, any score was needed to seal the title and that's what the presenter did with a goal for a 194-177 victory. The competition opened Saturday with 24 games from Baker and the Lady Lions jumped out with 842, their best four-game set of the weekend. Lindenwood topped the 200 mark six more times, including a high of 240, and posted runs of 775, 780, 788, 755 and 701 for a first-day total of 4,641 (average 193.375). The Lady Lions had solidified second place, 257 pins behind leader Wichita State, but 339 pins ahead of third place Missouri Baptist. Lindenwood didn't score as well in Baker's other 16 games on Sunday, but held on to second place throughout the day. The Lady Lions broke 200 twice, including games of 216 and 224, and posted sets of 775, 660, 735 and 700, adding 2,870 (average 179.375) for a grand total of 7,571. On the men's side, Lindenwood earned the third seed and faced No. 6 seed Missouri Baptist in the quarterfinals. The Lions filled 20 straight frames in the game and finished the first game with six consecutive shots for a 240-207 victory. Lindenwood didn't blink in the second game and pulled away from the Spartans for a 233-178 victory to advance to the semifinals against No. 2 seed Wichita State. The Lions were unable to carry their momentum from the first game into the second game. After starting the first game with a spare and a double, a split gave the Shockers an opening and they took advantage, finishing with a series of drives to take a 1-0 lead with a 224-176 victory . The second game was close through the opening frames, but another split turned the tide against Lindenwood. Wichita State once again finished with a series of scoring drives for a 232-183 victory to eliminate the Lions. In a high-scoring environment, Lindenwood crossed the 200 mark 16 times in Baker's 24 games on Saturday. After a first set of 804, the Lions were third in the standings, but were already 147 pins behind tournament leader and host McKendree. Sets of 787, 846, 844 and 788 followed and included high games of 242, 246 and 247, but the best set of the weekend came next. Lindenwood started with games of 261 and 249 and finished with 899 for a first day total of 4968 (average 207). This puts the Lions firmly in third place, 375 pins ahead of Vincennes in fourth. The Shockers took the lead, but were only 217 pins ahead of Lindenwood and the Bearcats in second place, 148 pins ahead of the Lions. With a chance to climb further in the standings, Lindenwood struggled in the first baker's set on Sunday, but finished with sets of 866, 861 and 779, including high games of 230, 235 and 250. The Lions added 3251 (average 203.188). ) for 16 matches and posted an overall total of 8,219 to win third place, finishing 325 pins ahead of Rock Valley in fourth and 287 pins behind Wichita State in second. Men's and women's bowling returns to action in the last major “tier 1” tournament of the season, the 55th Annual Hoosier Classic, February 10-11 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

