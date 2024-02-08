Fashion
What to expect at New York Fashion Week FW24
While September represents a busier and more festive New York Fashion Week, February gets back to basics with clothes that break the winter freeze with their captivating designs. In New York in particular, the season represents a time when brands focus more on creating cohesive collections and refining their design expertise.
With this year's calendar, a line-up of designers are taking to the runway for their Fall/Winter 2024 collections. From names like Helmut Lang to Michael Kors and Thom Browne, there's a whole host of moments to watch out for with returns of highlights, seasoned names from New York Fashion Week and even a few newcomers taking place Friday, February 9 through Wednesday, February 14. .
Highlight returns
Last September at NYFW, Peter Do hosted his first show as Helmut Lang's new creative director in an effort to restore the brand to its former glory. With his signature personalized sentiments, Do brought a clean touch to the New York-based brand while maintaining its minimal style. Since then, Do has offered a pared-down collection for the pre-fall 2024 season, but the designer now returns to the runway for his second show at Helmut Lang. Peter Do's second show at Helmut Lang is set to kick off NYFW on Friday, February 9 at noon.
Edvin Thompson's Theophilio is also back on the catwalk roster, marking his first show since September 2022. Culture remains at the forefront of the Jamaican-born designers' process and each collection has seen him delve deeper in its roots. Tommy Hilfiger is also returning to the calendar, having not shown at NYFW since September 2022. If the past show was any indication, putting on a big show at Brooklys Skyline Drive In Hilfigers next show will surely be a spectacle. Among all the returns, CFDA President and celebrity fashion designer Thom Browne is sure to be one of the highlights of NYFW (as he always is).
NYFW last saw Brownes' eponymous label in February 2023, so the FW24 return makes perfect sense. Thom Browne is set to close out this year's NYFW on Wednesday, February at 5 p.m.
Seasoned Names
Drawing on hints of contemporary style, Private Policy and Eckhaus Latta return to the cast alongside quintessential American brand Coach.
For the bold and sexy, LaQuan Smith has remained a NYFW mainstay in recent years with his affinity for contemporary. Lately, the designer has been gradually introducing menswear into the mix, so his next show will be both intriguing and, of course, glamorous.
The other key designers on the calendar are Willy Chavarria's eponymous brand and Raul Lopez's Luar. Chavarria, who is Mexican-American, has fused his love for Chicano style and his cultural heritage into artistic designs through suits, expanded workwear and more. For Lopez, who is Dominican-American, the exhilaration of life experiences has led his brand to sit at the intersection of culture and glamour, continually creating clothing that crushes with power. Both of Latin origin, the two designers are helping to reshape the design language of American luxury.
New arrivals
In addition to veterans, each season of fashion week also sees notable personalities appear on the catwalks. One of the expected names is Pacific Northwest designer Jane Wade. A former corporate employee, the Wades brand draws its personality from analyzing office wear, workwear and utility styles.
Beyond Wade, Ludovic de Saint Sernin is gearing up to be another NYFW highlight. Although Ludovic is not a newcomer to Fashion Week, he is a newcomer to NYFW as the French designer usually shows during Paris Fashion Week. In addition to his eponymous brand, the designer was previously creative director of Ann Demeulemeester. Ludovic's NYFW debut follows a line of European labels turning to the Big Apple in recent years to expand their reach.
“It’s a good time for me to finally take care of my community. [in New York] and give them the best of my work,” said Ludovic Vogue Runway. “I feel like this will be my biggest collection since my first.”
Discover the full schedule of New York Fashion Week on CFDA websiteand stay tuned for Hypebeast coverage.
