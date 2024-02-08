As Fashion Week season begins, here's what to expect





Fashion Month, the four-week extravaganza of shows, celebrities and clothes that has become a perfect vehicle for miniature entertainment for our attention-fragile times, officially begins in New York on Friday before rolling out to London , Milan and Paris. In reality, however, it started a week earlier, thanks to Marc Jacobs, who, like many designers, left the official calendar during Covid but, unlike many, never looked back. If his amuse-bouche of a collection is a sign of what's to come and part of what makes Mr. Jacobs such an effective designer is his ability to hold a finger out to the wind and capture it in the clothes we will wear. an awesome season. At one end of Mr. Jacobs's show was Robert Therrien's installation No title (folding table and chairs, beige), which features large metal furniture taken straight from a generic workplace ( actually the Buffalo AKG Art Museum). This set the stage for a parade of models wearing exaggerated mid-century bouffants and even more exaggerated skirts and short suits. The clothes were totally out of proportion to the body, so the models looked like little girls who had raided their mother's closets. Or paper dolls. The actual sizes seemed to be swimming in sizes, and the jackets were hanging in the back. Sweaters were knitted with the shoulders oddly close to the neck, pulling the arms forward. The peplums started just below the breasts, shortening the torso, but the shoes were gigantic platforms, so the legs seemed infinitely long. The bags were oversized. Evening dresses shone under the light of hundreds of mirrored discs.

It was a meta-commentary on dressing disorientation, the return-to-the-office debate, and the end of comfort wear—all issues other designers might be grappling with this season. What else should you pay attention to?

Some notable beginnings There are three major designer debuts this season. The first is Adrian Appiolaza at Moschino in Milan. Mr. Appiolaza, who most recently served as design director under Jonathan Anderson at Loewe and has worked at Chlo, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton, has the unenviable task of stepping into the shoes of Davide Renne, who died suddenly just nine days later having taken office. the position of creative director. The stakes are getting even higher: Mr. Appiolaza, who has a Franco-Moschino mustache and lots of colored ink on his body, was only named to the post this month. Moschino is known for using clothing as a tongue-in-cheek commentary on the issues of the day, but it's not a joke.

Then, in Paris, Chemena Kamali will reveal her vision of the daughter Chlo. Given that she's already worked at the house twice, once under Phoebe Philo and the other under Clare Waight Keller, she knows its history by heart, and judging by its ad campaign teaser, we can expect a return to the freshness of the 1970s.

Finally, on March 2, the world will see Sen McGirrs take on Alexander McQueen. Mr. McGirr follows in the footsteps of Sarah Burton, Mr. McQueen's longtime No. 2, who was beloved for her talent and for keeping the brand going after the death of its founder. This makes Mr. McGirr the first true exterior designer to take on McQueen's legacy. McQueen's parent company Kering is looking for a jolt after Balenciaga's momentum stalled during the brand's social media scandal and Gucci's reset proved slower than expected . No pressure.

Some major returns Mr. Jacobs may not be on the schedule, but other designers are coming back like flies. First of all, Thom Browne, one of fashion's greatest showmen and president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, returns to close the New York collections. Marni returns to Milan after a three-season world tour during which designer Francesco Risso presented his shows in New York, Tokyo and Paris. And in Paris, Marine Serre, Off-White and Vetements are there again, bringing the calendar to 71 shows. Despite all the complaints about the system, no one seems to be able to imagine a more effective alternative. On the news side, Donna Karan, a brand that has been dormant since the departure of its founder in 2015, is about to return to the shelves under the aegis of G-III Apparel Group and at a contemporary price (nothing more expensive than 599 $). ). Ms Karan herself is no longer involved with the brand and rather than create a new collection, the design team delved into the archives and remade some of the iconic looks from her seven easy pieces from the 1990s. These looks won't be featured on the runway, but they are the subject of an ad campaign featuring some of Ms. Karan's favorite models from the 1990s: Amber Valletta, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Liya Kebede. Well, that decade before the arrival of smartphones is currently experiencing a fashion renaissance. We might as well remind the world of the influence of this brand, even if it is only a watered-down ghost of the original.

And gossip! Other topics that will likely take center stage during gossip and while waiting for shows to begin: How much will this summer's Paris Olympics color that city's collections? What about the impending US elections and concerns around AI? Who will get the top job at Givenchy, currently without a designer? And what's up with all the black tie galas? Elena Velez hosts a two-hour costume ball and salon inspired by Gone With the Wind. Guests are asked to come in rustic Americana black tie and all phones will be checked throughout the evening. That's a day after KidSuper held its own black-tie gala to announce the opening of its new Brooklyn headquarters. All signs point in the direction of Marc Jacobs: a new era of dressing with a capital D may be about to dawn.

