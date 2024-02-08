Kareena Kapoor stuns in blue dress as she kicks off Doha event | Bollywood





Kareena Kapoor arrived in Doha for the jewelry and watch exhibition. Several photos and videos of her, sporting a formal look, have surfaced online. Reacting to it, fans are impressed by her beauty. Read also : Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are ready to take off in style: The Crew release date announced Kareena Kapoor at an exhibition in Doha, Qatar. Kareena Kapoor in Doha For the event, Kareena opted for a pastel blue fitted dress. She topped it off with a matching blue blazer with huge rose details. She opted for her signature pink makeup style and left her hair down for an effortless look. She elevated it further with a chic diamond necklace and bracelet as her only accessories. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! In photos and videos, Kareena was seen interacting with people during the exhibition as she examined jewelry and watches. Security personnel were also seen walking behind her at the international event. Reacting to her look, a fan commented on an Instagram post, Simple and elegant style. I love her outfit so beautiful. Uff Bebo, added another. Another called her, Pretty. Kareena at Mumbai airport In the early hours of Thursday, Kareena returned to Mumbai from Qatar after completing the event. She was photographed arriving at the Mumbai airport in a casual look comprising a navy blue sweatshirt with denim pants. Upcoming work Kareena was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. His next album will be The Buckingham Murders, by Hansal Mehta. Starring Kareena as a detective, the film is also produced by the actor alongside Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Last year, the film had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. The makers are yet to announce its official release date in India. Besides that, Kareena also has The Crew in the works. So starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu, the film also features Diljit Dosanjh. In the film, Kareena, Kriti and Tabu will be seen as flight attendants. It is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and will release on March 29, 2024. Kareena is also a part of Rohit Shetty's detective universe with Singham Again. Joining Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, she will be seen as Avni Kamat in Singham Returns. Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff will also appear in cameo roles. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow ourWhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

