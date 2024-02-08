Fashion and retail students break down the best costume nominees at this year's Oscars.

Awards season is in full swing. Beyond best actor, director and film, one category of this year's Oscars is particularly competitive.

Costumes play a major role in building the cinematic world and helping audiences connect to the characters on screen, said Keona Sakai and Alex Tremblay, fashion and retail studies students. The top five costume choices for this year's Oscars are Barbie, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer and Napoleon.

With the Oscars less than a month away, Sakai and Tremblay explain what makes these films' costumes Oscar-worthy.

To better understand the importance of costumes, Sakai, a fourth-year student and also an aspiring fashion designer, explains the importance of the outfits worn by the characters.

“You put a man in a crisp, well-tailored suit, you know he’s a pragmatic businessman,” Sakai said. Movies can mean so much more when you look at the costumes, that's on purpose.

barbie

A summer blockbuster, Barbie follows the stereotypical Barbie doll as she faces the struggles of a not-so-perfect real world and undergoes a humanistic transformation.

According to film associations website, costume designer Jacqueline Durran aimed to ensure she highlighted Mattel's iconic ensembles when selecting the film's costumes. Mattel has always had an impressive impact on the toy market, and Durran sought to connect the outfits to people's memories of Barbie, the website States.

Through Durran's investigation into Barbie dolls' real-life outfits, she decided to center the film's costumes on iconic looks from the late '70s to late '80s. Sakai said that a particularly typical look featured by Durran is Barbie's black and white striped swimsuit from 1959.

That's how Barbie got her start, Sakai said. People doubted Barbie's success because girls played with dolls, they played moms. Barbie opened up a world for girls to play however they wanted. The scene reflects this. Little girls played with dolls, and then Barbie appeared as she did in her early days in the toy world.

Barbie's stylistic influence encouraged moviegoers to show up to the cinema in their best Barbie-inspired outfits, reflecting their childhood affinity for the pop culture icon.

Tremblay, design director of the Ohio States Fashion Production Association, said the film's cultural dominance was a fashion statement in itself.

When I think about July 2023, I will always see a pink blur, Tremblay said. I don't follow these kinds of trends, but everything was rosy and fabulous.

Oppenheimer

Consistency is something that costume designer Ellen Mirojnick prioritized when adapting the famous physicist's historical style, according to IndieWires. website. The film takes viewers on the journey of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the creation of the atomic bomb, the website States.

Mirojnick wanted to emphasize how Oppenheimer's silhouette was unchanged from his time at the University of California, Berkeley over the following decades. His three-piece suits and tight collars created a distinction between him and the other characters, ensuring that he would stand out to the audience. website States.

I think it was important to visually separate him from other scientists, though, Sakai said. We see a lot of faces and hear a lot of names throughout. But keeping him in the same costume makes it easier for us to follow him.

Oppenheimer's costume design team maintained the mindset that each scientist's personality would be reflected in their wardrobe. This included their shoes, the designs of their ties and even their cufflinks.

However, in comparison to the other nominees, Tremblay was not very impressed with the designs depicted in the film, which they said seemed repetitive and bordering on stagnation.

That speaks to his character, Tremblay said. Consistent, reliable, et cetera. I can't say much more other than, yes, he wore a tailored suit most of his life.

Sakai agreed but said the bland costumes were unavoidable in order to respect the biographical nature of the film.

I think it was annoying but necessary, Sakai said. This could have been historically accurate too, Oppenheimer could have dressed the same way every day.

Poor things

Two campy and complex adjectives that describe Holly Waddington's fashion design in Poor Things. The film introduces audiences to Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), who is brought back to life and implanted with the brain of a fetus. Baxter embarks on a romantic journey that can only be described as intense, comical and emotional.

Not only was the film itself intense, but the wardrobe was filled with powerful, unforgettable looks, Sakai said. She said the costume design was strategically planned to represent stages of Baxter's life throughout the film.

The playfulness of his costumes is seen throughout the film but is masterfully used in every stage of his life, Sakai said.

According to the Hollywood Reporters website, the ensemble's entire wardrobe was comprised of many late 19th century structural elements, with a very vivid palette of clothing communicating the rich visual aesthetic of the era. Waddington also intentionally emphasized Baxter's awkward anatomy, that of an adult's body and a child's mind. website States.

Bella has five phases in the film, Sakai said. It starts with infantilization in the first part with ruffles and quilting in babydoll style dresses. In part two we see more of Victorian style playfully reimagined. Then into the hodgepodge of styles with a specific look consisting of a Victorian cropped jacket, 30s style underwear and 60s designer inspired boots.

The film's delicate and soft color palettes were used to symbolize Baxter's childlike spirit and the film's erotic connotations as the character experiences his sexual awakening, the website States. For some, however, this artistic decision failed, Tremblay said.

The idea of ​​colors being used more prominently as Bella grows up was interesting, but I don't know if it hit the mark the way they wanted, and the film sounded strange to me, Tremblay said. I feel like the focus was on gender, as evidenced by the skin-toned clothing and what the designer called a vagina blouse, which was definitely a choice, but there's so much that 'They could have explored and didn't.

Sakai said the film's conclusion evolves into a darker color palette via Baxter's discovery of her own femininity and her empowered decision to attend medical school.

Ultimately, we see Bella in a dark university, Sakai said. The idea was for her to look like every other businessman, but when you look down on her [exposed] legs, she's still Bella.

Flower Moon Killers

Historical accuracy plays a major role in designer Jacqueline West's costumes in Killers of the Flower Moon. The film depicts the reign of terror and conspiracy of the early 1900s in which 24 members of the Osage Native American tribe were killed by white American men to obtain their mineral rights, according to the Los Angeles Times. website. Overall, the film honors and resurrects the Osage people of Oklahoma in the 1920s.

Films that don't heavily involve members of the communities they represent in their conception and making might as well not get made, Tremblay said. Costume designers, in particular, have an obligation to accurately represent cultures since so much of the cinematic medium is visual.

West revived parts of Osage culture through the creation of period clothing, the website States. According to websiteOsage art consultant Julie OKeefe was hired to ensure accurate depictions and locate artists who would bring the period to life.

There are many areas to consider when making a historical film, Sakai said. It's a lot of work, but history buffs would appreciate it. You don't want to put the wrong silhouette, fabric, technique, or style in the wrong historical period. It's easier than you think to make a mistake.

Napoleon

For designers Janty Yates and David Crossman, costuming Napoleon was a battle in itself. The film depicts the rise of French military commander and emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and the complicated relationship he had with his first wife, Josphine de Beauharnais.

“I think Janty Yates and the Napoleon costume team did a great job of being accurate while still giving a lot of life to the characters,” Tremblay said.

Yates and Crossman collaborated to create thousands of costumes, the website States.

When it comes to the actual construction of these pieces, it's intense, Sakai said. These costumes took a lot of work.

To ensure that the costumes were historically accurate, the website state that Crossman and Yates visited museums and important historical sites as well as studied clothing that Napoleon and Josphine actually wore.

When making period costumes, it's important to do research to stay historically accurate, Sakai said. Fun fact: Those three buttons on the sleeves of dress shirts are there because Napoleon didn't want his men wiping their noses with their sleeves, so he added buttons on the sleeves to deter them. And we still wear them today, even though they don't serve many functions.

This year's Oscar for Best Costume Design will be announced at the 96th Annual Academy Awards, scheduled for March 10. According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences websiteThe ceremony can be viewed on ABC or through streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.