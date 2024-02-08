Fashion
OC Women2Women and Working Armoires Collaborate on Event at Fashion Island's Neiman Marcus
Empowering other women to have confidence in job interviews, reinforced by their attire, was at the top of the charitable ideas gathered at Fashion Islands Neiman Marcus late Wednesday morning for a collaboration between local nonprofits. OC Women2Women And Work cabinets.
At a luncheon hosted by the retailer and the two organizations, guests learned about the latest trends for the upcoming season, presented by Neiman Marcus models. Just outside, staff received gently used clothing donated by attendees and slipped them onto racks that they carried across the parking lot to the Working Wardrobes collection truck.
More than 200 donated outfits were collected Wednesday and Neiman Marcus will donate a portion of the event's proceeds to the effort, according to Working Armoires.
Bonni Pomush, CEO of Working Armoires, said the idea for the event started with Karen Butera King, president of OC Women2Women.
This is an opportunity for women involved with OC Women2Women to support Working Armoires in our efforts to help people overcome all kinds of barriers to gainful employment, Pomush said, praising King for her work about the event. Today's event is a combination of sharing a passion for fashion and the sincere desire to do something good in the world for our fellow human beings.
Pomush said King contacted her in December and noted that OC Women2Women, which focuses on women in underserved communities in Orange County, regularly supports Working Wardrobes, but that this year I think we would finding that she really knocked it out of the park.
Last year, Working Cabinets touched over 5,500 souls in our Southern California community. This work is so important because it is humans who lift them up on their journey to self-sufficiency through the dignity of work, and the empowerment that Working Armoires provides to individuals is truly invaluable, Pomush said. This not only impacts one person, but has a ripple effect and affects their family, neighborhood and community.
Pomush emphasized that while the Wednesday event was focused on women, Working Armoires provides clothing for anyone looking to look put-together for job interviews.
We have partnered with Working Armoires for many years and we love what they stand for, there is no other organization like them, King said. We always select a charity to work with for each event and this seemed like a natural opportunity to give back to Working Armoires. Once you browse the Working Wardrobes program or see it in action, you see how important their work is to the women in our community.
Placentia resident Sarah Hajali said she donated an outfit featuring gold buttons, which she said showed the wearer could fit into a workplace and show off at the same time her intelligence and her feminine style.
Hajali said she joined OC Women2Women about two years ago, drawn to the group because it focuses not only on providing clothing, like when they work with Working Wardrobes, but also offering programs that provide education and demonstrate that women can support other women in meaningful ways. .
The clothes themselves are like helping another woman look beautiful so she can stand up for herself, dress herself and explore the finer things in life, Hajali said. This is an incredible cause and I'm proud of all of us. It's something very beautiful.
OC Women2Women board member Sahar Hanna said she donated an outfit herself. She said she had been with the organization for a decade and had done other charitable work before joining.
Being born on this planet, he has a purpose. And for me as a woman, and I've lived in the United States for over 35 years… my goal is to have no disadvantaged women. I want to see strong, independent women. I support organizations that help uplift the woman, not just “Here's some clothes and here's some money,” Hanna said. I support all non-profit organizations that provide education, to show the younger generation how to stop being [mistreated].
According to Hana, it is essential to pay it forward through donations and events like the Wednesday gathering at Neiman Marcus.
It's not just about giving them clothes. Are they [because of what we do] are you going to help another woman? Yes, she said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/news/story/2024-02-07/oc-women2women-and-working-wardrobes-collaborate-in-event-at-fashion-islands-neiman-marcus
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- OC Women2Women and Working Armoires Collaborate on Event at Fashion Island's Neiman Marcus
- China replaces top regulator as it tries to end stock market rout Radio Free Asia
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's great praise for Manmohan Singh: ideological differences, but…
- Sweden's Kurds fear NATO deal with Turkey has betrayed them (The Guardian)
- Why Indonesia's legislative elections matter
- US strike in Baghdad kills key militia commander, officials say
- 9 Bollywood suggestions you can take inspiration from
- Fashion and retail students break down the best costume nominees at this year's Oscars.
- John King analyzes support for Trump in Nikki Haley's home state of South Carolina
- Families searching for their loved ones after the earthquake – Bayanit
- Get Inspired by 7 Memorable Bollywood Proposals to Make Your Loved One Feel Special
- Eight Named All-Academic – Stanford University Athletics