OC Women2Women and Working Armoires Collaborate on Event at Fashion Island's Neiman Marcus

Empowering other women to have confidence in job interviews, reinforced by their attire, was at the top of the charitable ideas gathered at Fashion Islands Neiman Marcus late Wednesday morning for a collaboration between local nonprofits. OC Women2Women And Work cabinets.

At a luncheon hosted by the retailer and the two organizations, guests learned about the latest trends for the upcoming season, presented by Neiman Marcus models. Just outside, staff received gently used clothing donated by attendees and slipped them onto racks that they carried across the parking lot to the Working Wardrobes collection truck.

More than 200 donated outfits were collected Wednesday and Neiman Marcus will donate a portion of the event's proceeds to the effort, according to Working Armoires.

Bonni Pomush, CEO of Working Armoires, said the idea for the event started with Karen Butera King, president of OC Women2Women.

This is an opportunity for women involved with OC Women2Women to support Working Armoires in our efforts to help people overcome all kinds of barriers to gainful employment, Pomush said, praising King for her work about the event. Today's event is a combination of sharing a passion for fashion and the sincere desire to do something good in the world for our fellow human beings.

Pomush said King contacted her in December and noted that OC Women2Women, which focuses on women in underserved communities in Orange County, regularly supports Working Wardrobes, but that this year I think we would finding that she really knocked it out of the park.

Last year, Working Cabinets touched over 5,500 souls in our Southern California community. This work is so important because it is humans who lift them up on their journey to self-sufficiency through the dignity of work, and the empowerment that Working Armoires provides to individuals is truly invaluable, Pomush said. This not only impacts one person, but has a ripple effect and affects their family, neighborhood and community.

Pomush emphasized that while the Wednesday event was focused on women, Working Armoires provides clothing for anyone looking to look put-together for job interviews.

We have partnered with Working Armoires for many years and we love what they stand for, there is no other organization like them, King said. We always select a charity to work with for each event and this seemed like a natural opportunity to give back to Working Armoires. Once you browse the Working Wardrobes program or see it in action, you see how important their work is to the women in our community.

Placentia resident Sarah Hajali said she donated an outfit featuring gold buttons, which she said showed the wearer could fit into a workplace and show off at the same time her intelligence and her feminine style.

Hajali said she joined OC Women2Women about two years ago, drawn to the group because it focuses not only on providing clothing, like when they work with Working Wardrobes, but also offering programs that provide education and demonstrate that women can support other women in meaningful ways. .

The clothes themselves are like helping another woman look beautiful so she can stand up for herself, dress herself and explore the finer things in life, Hajali said. This is an incredible cause and I'm proud of all of us. It's something very beautiful.

OC Women2Women board member Sahar Hanna said she donated an outfit herself. She said she had been with the organization for a decade and had done other charitable work before joining.

Being born on this planet, he has a purpose. And for me as a woman, and I've lived in the United States for over 35 years… my goal is to have no disadvantaged women. I want to see strong, independent women. I support organizations that help uplift the woman, not just “Here's some clothes and here's some money,” Hanna said. I support all non-profit organizations that provide education, to show the younger generation how to stop being [mistreated].

According to Hana, it is essential to pay it forward through donations and events like the Wednesday gathering at Neiman Marcus.

It's not just about giving them clothes. Are they [because of what we do] are you going to help another woman? Yes, she said.