Groundhog Day takes place quietly on the UM campus
Groundhog Day was last Friday, February 2, and few University of Mississippi students seem to have taken notice.
The holiday falls on February 2 each year. If Punxsutawney Phil, the groundhog, sees his shadow in Young Township, Pennsylvania, there will supposedly be six more weeks of winter; if his shadow is absent, then he predicts that spring will arrive sooner than expected.
At dawn on Friday, Phil was pulled from his burrow by a group of top-hatted Pennsylvanians, called the Inner Circle, and held in the sun. It did not cast a shadow, indicating that spring will arrive sooner than expected.
Kate Digges, a first-year psychology student, is familiar with this tradition.
Whether (Phil) casts a shadow or not determines whether we have six more weeks of winter or whether spring is just around the corner, Digges said.
Digges knows someone from Pennsylvania. Does the friend care?
No, Digges said. No way.
Perhaps Michael Cheng, a freshman accounting major and Oxford native who lived in Pennsylvania for five years, is more passionate.
My family that lives there (doesn’t celebrate it),” Cheng said.
Cheng wasn't even familiar with the results of this year's Groundhog Day.
I don't know if the groundhog saw his shadow today or not, Cheng said.
This is a troubling theme on campus. Despite Punxsutawney Phils' national fame as a medium predicting climate change, virtually no UM student spares him more than an amused thought.
I love Groundhog Day, said Benson Le, a freshman computer science major. I will say that I'm not sure what that means about an extended season if a groundhog doesn't come out of the ground?
Despite this confusion, Le is a strong supporter of groundhogs in general.
But I love groundhogs, Le said. These are really cute moles in my opinion, and yes, they are awesome.
Although groundhogs and moles are actually two completely different species, this enthusiasm is appreciated. As for whether Groundhog Day should be discontinued due to the widespread lack of support, Le is still in favor of continuing the tradition.
I'm all for a vacation, not really a vacation, but a day that's always been there, Le said. And I feel like it's vital for society to have Groundhog Day.
Le was asked if he knew where the groundhog lives.
Underground, Le said.
When asked for a city and state, Le did not respond.
That's a good question, Le said. And I really don't know.
Digges, Cheng, and Le couldn't identify anyone else who was passionate about Groundhog Day; furthermore, they had difficulty providing a spelling of Punxsutawney.
Probably not, Le said.
It's a hell of a word to spell, Cheng said. And I think that would be a memory loss in my brain.
Ph, Digges said, before abandoning his attempt.
The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, established in 1887, the year of the first Groundhog Day, did not comment on the pervasive ignorance of the holiday when asked by the Daily Mississippian.
