How fashion is adapting to the diversity backlash

When publicist and Glam Body founder Danika Berry decided to launch Black Beauty Founders, an organization aimed at providing resources and networking opportunities for Black women in the beauty industry, she expected to face challenges. familiar obstacles of rounding up investors or convincing retailers to open their shelves. space for black marks.

What she didn't expect was that she would spend weeks thinking of new tactics to protect her new organization from conservative activists.

Berry had good reason to worry. When she launched a holiday of the same name (National Black Founders Day) in August, to recognize the contributions of black women to the industry, it was a little more than a month after the Supreme Court overturned the university affirmative action programs. In the fall, Conservatives targeted a host of businesses and organizations with programs aimed at supporting underrepresented groups. In October, a federal court ordered The Fearless Fund, an Atlanta-based venture capital firm that has invested in minority-owned brands, to suspend grant applications while it evaluates a legal challenge. In November, a conservative group asked a U.S. regulator to investigate whether Macy's diversity goals were discriminatory.

Black Beauty Founders will continue later this month. But Berry said she pushed the launch back a month so she could craft language that would meet its underlying mission without running afoul of the new, as-yet-undefined rules. Instead, drawing special attention to Black women, her group's website addresses all BIPOC women and uses other, less visible terms, she said.

For Berry, this backlash presents another obstacle for entrepreneurs and brands who are already struggling to raise money and attract the attention of retailers.

It's not fair to us, said Berry, who was also a longtime publicist for Black-founded brands like Mielle Organics, Camille Rose and Kaleidoscope. There is a [discrepancy] between how much we spend and how much funding we receive. This is why I created [this organisation] and I don't want to get in trouble for trying to help black women.

Berry's frustrations mirror those of many Black entrepreneurs, industry players and large corporations who have championed diversity and inclusion for years, but now must ask themselves whether their commitments can withstand fierce political and legal backlash .

The costs are piling up. Companies are renaming their DEI departments or quietly eliminating them. In December, Macys named a new general counsel with experience steeped in diversity battles, Bloomberg Law reported.

But this backlash also helped spark what some experts say is a much-needed shake-up in companies' approach to DEI. As it becomes riskier to engage publicly on the topic, it becomes clearer which companies and individuals were committed to diversity for the long term and which efforts were just superficial attempts to jump on the 2020 train.

Those of us with experience in DEI were saying in 2020 that it was a marathon, not a sprint, said Porter Braswell, founder and CEO of 2045 Studio, a membership network for BIPOC professionals. We knew diversity fatigue was coming. Nothing happens that is surprising to those who have been in this space and are actually doing this work.

Navigating New Anxieties

What most conservative activists target is the definition of DEI, Braswell said, and not necessarily the end goals. So companies can approach some of this as a rebranding exercise, he said, and market DEI differently.

An October report by the Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals, a professional organization representing environmental, social and governance professionals (including many corporate DEI specialists), revealed in a survey that 86 percent of its members had changed the way they spoke publicly about their work, or had reduced external communications. But only 9 percent reported a decrease in their commitment to DEI itself.

Berry noted that while the language around his organization and work has changed, his goals have not.

It's a scare tactic [by conservative activists] to make us not want to enter the fight, she said. But I believe we must continue the fight and not let these people scare us.

The new DEI framework

The changes occurring within DEI are not just cosmetic.

While many fashion and beauty companies began meeting DEI goals for the first time in 2020, many were too rigid and clinical in their approach focusing primarily on checking boxes or achieving digital goals by any means necessary, said Amber Cabral, a DEI strategist who runs her own consulting firm.

Often, this has led brands to work through a checklist of easy DEI wins, like creating employee resource groups and hosting heritage month celebrations, without considering whether those group meetings were well followed or if employees whose cultures were celebrated faced bias in the workplace.

In this new landscape, companies must take a more tactical and practical approach, diving deeper into areas such as management training, communication and improving their hiring and onboarding practices, Cabral said.

It may also involve avoiding or reducing the use of familiar corporate labels and DEI jargon and focusing on ways to integrate inclusivity into a company's day-to-day operations, Braswell said. A job posting does not have to specify that only minorities are applying. Instead, companies can broaden qualifications for their jobs in areas like education and work experience, which should more organically diversify their candidate pool.

Companies will continue to need the support of a DEI consultant or DEI leader, even if it goes by another name, as well as legal counsel to help them avoid complications, Cabral said. But they will need to think more about how the role is defined, its budget and resources, and the department's place within the organization.

Most importantly, the new framework should remove DEI from the social impact group, making diversity seem like charity work. According to experts, the function should have greater proximity to senior management and other departments (like marketing or research and design) where it is rightly linked to revenue targets and a consumer base of more and more diverse.

If businesses need motivation to get through all this, they should think about their future customers, most of whom will likely be ethnically diverse, Braswell said.

There is no denying that by 2045 the United States will be majority racially diverse, he said. So if fashion brands more than all [other industry] don't understand changing consumer demands and habits and have a workforce that reflects those changes and makes products to suit those changes, they won't be relevant.