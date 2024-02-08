The Most Anticipated Sneaker Releases of 2024

Lace up your shoes for the biggest sneaker launches of the year! From unexpected collaborations to revived colorways, the lineup of sneaker releases for the coming months promises to be nothing short of epic. Naturally, the sneaker community is buzzing with excitement over 2024's most anticipated sneakers.

Sneakerheads around the world can't wait to see the iconic designs and collaborations hitting shelves.

In our comprehensive guide, we take a look at the most sought-after sneaker launches of 2024, offering insight into their expected release dates and what really sets them apart.

Check out these 9 Upcoming Sneakers of 2024 to Up Your Shoe Game

From upcoming Nike collaborations to new New Balance colorways, discover the shoes that will set the tone for the year to come.

Travis Scott's iconic Jordan shoe

Planned release: Spring 2024

Travis Scott's collaboration with Nike and Jordan Brand was one of the most successful partnerships in sneaker collaboration history. Now that Scott's partnership with Nike enters its 8th year in 2024, anticipation for their next sneaker release has reached new heights with anticipation for the rapper's first signature silhouette.

Details on the anonymous model are scarce, but Scott's influence on sneaker culture makes this release a highly anticipated one. Will it be able to surpass the success of its previous Air Jordans? The sneaker community will soon find out as the sneakers are expected to release this spring.

Air Jordan 1 High 85 'Metallic Burgundy'

TMFP!!!!!! They got the metal just right!!!!! Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Metallic Burgundy”

Release date: February 16, 2024 Making a return for the first time since 85/86, this is the first time they've done a retro. The Airness A Ma Maniere was also based on… pic.twitter.com/932gAkyp2B – Aviator (@MrUnloved1s) February 1, 2024

Planned release: February 16

Considered one of the coolest color combinations of Michael Jordan's iconic shoe, the Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Metallic Burgundy” is rebooted for a spicy revival after nearly four decades. This iconic sneaker is making a comeback in its authentic color, shape and design.

Recognized globally as an iconic shoe, it features a high-quality leather construction highlighted by vibrant metallic red hues.

Atmos X Asics Gel-Kayano 14 'Tokyo Nightlife'

Released on: January 13

atmosphere and Asics have a long history together, dating back to the last two decades. This dynamic duo has collaborated on numerous collections, including sneakers, a plethora of clothing and many other accessories. To start the new year in style, the label led by Hommyo Hidefumi has unveiled the Atmos x Asics Gel-Kayano 14 'Tokyo Nightlife'. A tribute to the vibrant club scene of the Japanese capital.

The shoes are sultry, dark and undeniably seductive, clearly in the running for 2024's hottest sneaker releases.

Korn x Adidas Part 2

PART 2: Korn x adidas Collection Part 2 coming next year 👀 pic.twitter.com/hWsil6NkVY – Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) October 31, 2023

Planned release: Spring and fall 2024

Building on the success of their first collaboration, Korn and Adidas are expected to launch another collection in 2024. With spring/summer and fall/winter releases planned, these releases are expected to feature innovative designs. The collaboration with artist Todd McFarlane, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Korn's album, promises some unique sneaker crossovers that will likely spark a frenzy in the sneaker community.

Clot X Adidas Superstar 'Cloud White'

The adidas Superstar x Clot “Cloud White” by Edison Chen dropping next month! pic.twitter.com/VdhZNHPmd3 — LONG LIVE EVERYONE ❤️ (@CaminoTV) January 10, 2024

Planned release: February 23

Clot's Edison Chen has ended his long-standing 18-year partnership with Nike in 2023, leaving fans of the Hong Kong streetwear brand a little disappointed. But just when we thought it was over, the brand bounced back with the Clot x Adidas Superstar “Cloud White”.

Offering a new take on the classic silhouette, it features sophisticated brogue-inspired details with intricate perforations along the sidewalls and even sports its signature moccasin-shaped tassel. It doesn't stop there; the remarkably toothed sole makes these sneakers even wilder and a must-have to add to your wish list.

Nike Air Foamposite One 'Royal'

The OG Nike Air Foamposite One “Royal” returns in 2024 🔷 https://t.co/Vr1SmxZQXD pic.twitter.com/Vz4JXIAsLG -JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) November 24, 2023

Planned release: Fall 2024

Another interesting release from Nike coming for 2024 is the Air Foamposite One “Royal”. The footwear giant is reviving the Foamposite One, and sneakerheads couldn't be more excited. The OG-style “Royal” colorway, featuring 1997 specs, promises a meticulous recreation of the original design.

This Foamposite resurgence isn't limited to “Royal,” as a retro-version of the “Eggplant” makeup and the highly sought-after Foamposite One “Galaxy” from 2012 are also expected this fall.

Action Bronson x New Balance 1906R

Planned release: Spring 2024

Known for his love of New Balance, Action Bronson continues its sneaker journey with the next “Rosewater” 1906R version. Following the success of his 990v6 releases in 2023, the American rapper and songwriter's dynamic approach to colorways stands out.

The leaked “Rosewater” colorway, inspired by women’s exclusive models, with details like a pink heel counter and lime green rope lace, hints at another exciting chapter in Bronson’s collaboration with New Balance.

Futura x Nike SB Dunk Low

Futura x Nike SB Dunk Low releasing this summer 🎨🌊 https://t.co/9urYkgHIpQ pic.twitter.com/UcGfBo2sDt -JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) January 31, 2024

Planned release: Summer 2024

The highly anticipated Futura x Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration is about to make waves. Nike's decision to revisit its history of collaboration with the graffiti artist, decades later, is a nod to his influence on sneaker culture. This is especially notable in 2024, given his recent collaboration with Virgil Abloh, limited to auction last year.

Leaked images of this upcoming sneaker release suggest a vibrant iteration of Futura’s artwork to adorn the overlays. His signature and the Futura Laboratories logo will feature prominently on the side panels, tongue and outsole. What is striking about this design is its authenticity to the artist's vision, avoiding a simple repetition of past works.

Nigo x Nike Air Force 3

NIGO x Nike Air Force 3 Low (first look) pic.twitter.com/zGLU3GB5AK –GDTV (@groundeadtv) November 10, 2023

Planned release: To be determined

In a decades-long collaboration, Nigo and Nike are joining forces for a highly anticipated sneaker release in 2024. Moving away from Nigo's Bapesta days, this collaboration draws on his Human Made aesthetic . Presented with a colorway inspired by “Escape”, with reworked Air Force 3 Lows, the version should be a real success.

Sneaker lovers eagerly await the unique models that combine Nigo's distinctive style with the iconic Nike Air Force 3.

(Header and feature image courtesy: Nike)