Digitizing Your Wardrobe Can Help You Save Money and Make Sustainable Fashion Choices

Spring is traditionally the season for a good cleaning and perhaps clearing out. Taking stock and decluttering a little can freshen things up nationally.

A new popular way to do that is about targeting your wardrobe by taking digital inventories of your clothes and then tracking what you wear. You write down the price, brand and category of your clothes (and shoes and bags), then record their usage.

The idea is that having this information can then lead to better choices in the future, whether that's saving money or having a more sustainable approach to fashion.

And better choices are needed. The clothing industry in Europe ranks fourth in terms of nuisance environmental impact after accommodation, transportation and food.

Clothing is vastly underutilized, the number of times an item of clothing is worn would be down 36% worldwide between 2000 and 2015. In the United Kingdom, it is estimated that 65% of women and 44% of men have clothes in their wardrobe that they are not yet wornwhile a survey found that many women consider clothing worn once or twice to be old.

So, as brands compete with online services to offer ever-increasing quantities of clothing for consumption, amid popular tools for selling the clothes you no longer need, we wondered if digital tracking could make your wardrobe more sustainable.

For our research, we worked with Save Your Wardrobe, an app designed to help people organize and classify their clothes. We surveyed users to find out if digitizing their wardrobe led to any noticeable changes.

Early on, we found that consumers felt anxious and dissatisfied with their clothing behavior and wardrobe management. There was an aspiration to better understand what was in their wardrobes and how they used their clothes.

One woman told us: Personally, I would feel happier if I felt like I was making truly thoughtful decisions. [about what clothes I buy] and they didn't come from a place of anxiety, or a constant feeling of feeling like there was a new void in my wardrobe that I needed to fill.

Another said: I think a lot about reducing the ecological footprint of my lifestyle. And I think clothing is an area where I get frustrated because I don't feel like my values ​​match my behavior.

She added: I feel like we should just consume less, but then I can get anxious and stressed and feel like I need something, and those two things are incompatible.

Make and repair

For many, the initial organizational process required to upload clothing photos to the app has become a time for reflection and an opportunity to challenge and change existing patterns of behavior. The effort involved also resulted in a feeling of appreciation for the clothes that were already owned.

An important aspect of this was the ability to quantify what was in the wardrobe and many people we spoke to were surprised (or even shocked) by the amount of clothes they owned.

One said: I realized 50% of my wardrobe was from Primark. It’s ridiculous and I was like, Oh my God!

She continued: I knew when I go to Primark I go crazy, but I didn't have the full picture of everything I had.

Another commented: I definitely felt more organized. Revisiting old clothes made me see what I had in my closet. It was good, because I [had been] I wanted to buy something new, but realized I didn't need it.

This type of reaction was common as users of the app began to understand and seek to change their clothing behaviors. The items have been rediscovered and recommissioned in a way that gives owners the feeling of shopping in their own wardrobe.

When they realized how much money they had spent on clothes, some pieces were set aside to be repaired so they could be worn again, while others were donated.

Overall, we found that clothing consumption fuels consumer anxiety, but using an app can help people feel more in control of their wardrobe. Tracking data about their behavior has made consumers feel more in control of their actions and areas where they can make changes.

The ability to quantify and gain insight in this way has been seen as similar to other digital solutions such as wearable fitness trackers which record data and can provide motivating encouragement.

Being more aware of the clothes they already owned made a difference in people's appetite to own more. So with the climate change crisis and incomes being squeezed by the cost of living, maybe it's time to ditch the shopping apps and take the time to get reacquainted with the clothes you own Already.