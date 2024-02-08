Fashion
UW exhibit reimagines and showcases Renaissance art and fashion · The Badger Herald
The University of Wisconsin School of Human Ecology has unveiled its new exhibit, Redoing the Renaissanceorganized by Sophie Pitman, Research Director of the Center for Research on Design and Material Culture.
The exhibition offers a new perspective on this iconic period in fashion history by showing that lost materials can be reanimated through conservation and research according to the Center for Design and Material Culture website.
It also offers a new perspective on the traditional idea of the Renaissance.
We tend to associate the Renaissance with other types of art, like oil paintings, sculpture, architecture, and I think textiles need to be reinserted into that history because they were a form art, Pitman said. It was something that people invested a huge amount of effort, skill and money into. But they were also a very important part of daily life and fashion.
But unlike other Renaissance art forms, textiles rarely survived, making them more difficult to study.
For Pitman, this is what motivated the creation of this exhibition, which represents the culmination of recent and past projects. She had been searching for ideas and related questions for 5-10 years.
What I wanted to do with this exhibition was remake the Renaissance in two ways, Pitman said. The first is to reinsert textiles into the history of the cultural phenomenon that is the Renaissance, but also to discuss how we can remake some of these objects, how we can combat the problem of loss that we see in the textile. Textiles are particularly fragile because they are sensitive to light and humidity.
Fortunately, the University has an extensive collection of resources that helped guide the research.
Remaking the Renaissance uses textiles from the Helen Louise textile gallery, an educational collection of more than 13,000 textiles covering 16 centuries and 108 countries. This makes it one of the largest university textile collections in the country.
UW Special Collections also played an important role in the research. One of the texts was The Book of Secrets, a book that gave recipes for fakes and imitations of luxury items, including how to make fake leopard skin and amber.
At the time, laws prohibited certain social classes from wearing specific clothing. Reconstructions of these fake objects are presented side by side with the real ones in the exhibition.
The exhibition not only features original textiles over 500 years old, but also clothing recreated as a doublet.
Before creating the doublet, researchers first had to find a real subject from the period. They examined archives and economic documents. Their subject was a water seller who died during a pandemic in 1631. When he died, his children had to make a list of everything he owned.
Behind the reconstructed doublet are enlarged words from this listing that read: “This is a black stamped mikado doublet and it is in poor condition.”
From those words, we made this, Pitman said, pointing to the garment. We have to take a lot of different sources, historical documents, we've done scientific testing on surviving textile fragments and dye analysis and we've worked with a lot of really amazing designers across the school of historical clothing.
It also presents three original styles of textiles with their respective recreations. Two were made by UW students.
The exhibition offers a perspective of what textiles really were like during the Renaissance era.
As someone who has always been interested in this historical period, learning more about what people wore, not just those depicted in art, made this period easier to understand.
The research also goes in two directions. Not only are they looking for sources to recreate textiles, but their recreations also hope that researchers will better understand the sources.
For Pitman, this gallery is not the end of this work, it is the beginning.
I don't want this to be the last word on this, Pitman said. You kind of want people to come and get inspired and think, especially on a campus, where people at the UW have so many different levels of expertise in different disciplines.
Pitman also points out that while this exhibit focuses on the past, it also talks about the present, the future, and Madison.
The exhibit features loans from the Chazen Museum of Art, natural dyes made from plants from the Allen Centennial Garden, and books from the UW Special Collections.
Yes, it's about Europe 500 years ago, but it's also really about Madison in 2024, and I think that's really cool, Pitman said.
The Center for Design and Material Culture will organize a opening reception for the exhibition February 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., which will follow the Ruth Ketterer Conference 2024. Dr. Pitman will also hold curator lectures at the gallery March 5, April 3 and May 9.
The exhibition runs from February 7 to May 19 at Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery in the Nancy Nichols Room.
|
Sources
2/ https://badgerherald.com/artsetc/2024/02/07/uw-exhibition-reimagines-displays-renaissance-art-fashion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Table tennis hub – Stiga Steika table tennis shoes
- UW exhibit reimagines and showcases Renaissance art and fashion · The Badger Herald
- The new 2040 emissions target could help EU policymakers
- Strong buzz: this Bollywood actress will play the female lead in RC16
- Google Maps receives important design changes and new features
- The experts: osteopaths on 20 easy and effective ways to treat back pain | Health
- The United Nations Development Program opens three community care centers in the earthquake-hit area of Turkey [EN/TR] – Türkiye
- Pakistan elections are a sham without Imran Khan
- Ahok says Jokowi cannot work, the facts are as follows
- Moana 2 is coming in 2024 | Entertainment
- Raiders shutout vs. Thunderbirds boys hockey | Sport
- Digitizing Your Wardrobe Can Help You Save Money and Make Sustainable Fashion Choices