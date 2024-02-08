UW exhibit reimagines and showcases Renaissance art and fashion · The Badger Herald

The University of Wisconsin School of Human Ecology has unveiled its new exhibit, Redoing the Renaissanceorganized by Sophie Pitman, Research Director of the Center for Research on Design and Material Culture.

The exhibition offers a new perspective on this iconic period in fashion history by showing that lost materials can be reanimated through conservation and research according to the Center for Design and Material Culture website.

It also offers a new perspective on the traditional idea of ​​the Renaissance.

We tend to associate the Renaissance with other types of art, like oil paintings, sculpture, architecture, and I think textiles need to be reinserted into that history because they were a form art, Pitman said. It was something that people invested a huge amount of effort, skill and money into. But they were also a very important part of daily life and fashion.

But unlike other Renaissance art forms, textiles rarely survived, making them more difficult to study.

For Pitman, this is what motivated the creation of this exhibition, which represents the culmination of recent and past projects. She had been searching for ideas and related questions for 5-10 years.

What I wanted to do with this exhibition was remake the Renaissance in two ways, Pitman said. The first is to reinsert textiles into the history of the cultural phenomenon that is the Renaissance, but also to discuss how we can remake some of these objects, how we can combat the problem of loss that we see in the textile. Textiles are particularly fragile because they are sensitive to light and humidity.

Fortunately, the University has an extensive collection of resources that helped guide the research.

Remaking the Renaissance uses textiles from the Helen Louise textile gallery, an educational collection of more than 13,000 textiles covering 16 centuries and 108 countries. This makes it one of the largest university textile collections in the country.

UW Special Collections also played an important role in the research. One of the texts was The Book of Secrets, a book that gave recipes for fakes and imitations of luxury items, including how to make fake leopard skin and amber.

At the time, laws prohibited certain social classes from wearing specific clothing. Reconstructions of these fake objects are presented side by side with the real ones in the exhibition.

The exhibition not only features original textiles over 500 years old, but also clothing recreated as a doublet.

Before creating the doublet, researchers first had to find a real subject from the period. They examined archives and economic documents. Their subject was a water seller who died during a pandemic in 1631. When he died, his children had to make a list of everything he owned.

Behind the reconstructed doublet are enlarged words from this listing that read: “This is a black stamped mikado doublet and it is in poor condition.”

From those words, we made this, Pitman said, pointing to the garment. We have to take a lot of different sources, historical documents, we've done scientific testing on surviving textile fragments and dye analysis and we've worked with a lot of really amazing designers across the school of historical clothing.

It also presents three original styles of textiles with their respective recreations. Two were made by UW students.

The exhibition offers a perspective of what textiles really were like during the Renaissance era.

As someone who has always been interested in this historical period, learning more about what people wore, not just those depicted in art, made this period easier to understand.

The research also goes in two directions. Not only are they looking for sources to recreate textiles, but their recreations also hope that researchers will better understand the sources.

For Pitman, this gallery is not the end of this work, it is the beginning.

I don't want this to be the last word on this, Pitman said. You kind of want people to come and get inspired and think, especially on a campus, where people at the UW have so many different levels of expertise in different disciplines.

Pitman also points out that while this exhibit focuses on the past, it also talks about the present, the future, and Madison.

The exhibit features loans from the Chazen Museum of Art, natural dyes made from plants from the Allen Centennial Garden, and books from the UW Special Collections.

Yes, it's about Europe 500 years ago, but it's also really about Madison in 2024, and I think that's really cool, Pitman said.

The Center for Design and Material Culture will organize a opening reception for the exhibition February 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., which will follow the Ruth Ketterer Conference 2024. Dr. Pitman will also hold curator lectures at the gallery March 5, April 3 and May 9.

The exhibition runs from February 7 to May 19 at Lynn Mecklenburg Textile Gallery in the Nancy Nichols Room.