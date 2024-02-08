Cynthia Bailey shows off her leg in a leather dress while out in Hollywood as the ex-RHOA star prepares to make her acting debut

Cynthia Bailey is set to debut in the third season of the crime drama series BMF (Black Mafia Family) which is set to premiere on Starz in a few weeks.

After already filming her stint on the show, the longtime model, actress and reality TV star took advantage of some time off and headed out for lunch with friends in the West Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

After spending time with friends at the restaurant, the group was seen heading back outside into the busy streets to return to their parked vehicles.

That day, Bailey stepped out in a rather unique ensemble consisting of a black velvet blazer over a long leather dress that looked like a duster.

The dress was cinched at the waist with a built-in belt that showed off her feminine curves, as well as an open front that allowed her to flaunt her legs at all times.

Cynthia Bailey, 57, gave more than a hint of her legs when she stepped out with friends for lunch in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

In an effort to show off her more casual side, The Real Housewives Of Atlanta alum would also add a pair of black and white sneakers and a red and white baseball cap to her ensemble.

Underneath her hat, the Decatur, Alabama native had her raven tresses long, straight and flowing over her shoulders and down to the middle of her back.

The mother-of-one ended up carrying her essentials in a large Louis Vuitton bag which she carried with her all afternoon.

Following stormy weather and temperatures dropping to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, Bailey and company were all a little more bundled up than they normally would be in Southern California.

Despite the chill in the air, there was no shortage of sunshine as the ladies stepped out of Henry, a West Hollywood neighborhood hotspot.

Last week, Bailey took to her Instagram page to promote her new role with BMF, which tracks the Black Mafia Family, a drug trafficking and money laundering organization.

“This season, all eyes are on #BMF and I’m so excited to join this incredible cast!” she began in the caption, before adding, “Can't wait for you to meet Gloria!”

“#BlackMafiaFridays returns March 1st on STARZ,” she continued. '#BMF #BlackMafiaFridays Premieres Friday, March 1st on STARZ.'

The Alabama native found her two friends wearing a black leather dress, a black velvet blazer and black and white sneakers.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta alum said goodbye to her friends, then made her own way back to her parked vehicle.

Bailey took to her Instagram page and shared a photo of her lunch date with friends Katie Ginella and Derek Warburton.

Ginella called Bailey “beautiful inside and out” in a photo posted to her Instagram Story

Bailey announced that she will star in the third season of BMF which will premiere on Starz on March 1st.

The actress, reality TV star and longtime model revealed that she plays Gloria, the ex-wife of Detective Von Bryant, played by Steve Harris.

Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Da'Vinchi star in BMF, which premieres season 3 on March 1.

Before the end of 2023, Bailey announced her new role on the Starz series BMF to her four million fans and followers on Instagram.

'NEW SHOW ALERT!!! so excited to finally be able to share!!!' she began in the caption of the season three trailer. “I had the pleasure of playing the role of GLORIA, the ex-wife of the talented @theonlysteveharris in the new season of @bmfstarz!”

“I am so grateful for this incredible opportunity to work and continue to grow as an actress.

I'm so thrilled and so proud of my work with Steve and I can't wait for you to watch it!!! thank you!!!@bmfstarz, @starz &@50cent! Season 3 March 1 on @starz.'

Bailey first gained recognition as a model in New York in the late 1980s and eventually transitioned into the world of acting and reality, where she starred in the main cast of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta for 11 seasons which ended in 2021.