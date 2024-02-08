Photos from the New York Fashion Week Fall 2024 party





A week before New York Fashion Week was scheduled to begin on Friday, February 9, many parties were already on the event calendar. On Tuesday evening, Valentino celebrated the opening of its newest SoHo boutique at 98 Prince Street with a party at its pop-up cafe located across the street under the Mercer Hotel (Jemima Kirke, as usual, was a staple of the dance party). floor, while Emma Seligman, Louisa Jacobson and KiKi Layne were also in attendance). Further north in the West Village, Martha Stewart celebrated the Lunar New Year with chef Angie Mar, New York club legend Dianne Brill and luxury cutlery brand Christofle. Later in the week, H&M will host a party for its new SoHo location, while Humberto Leon will host his own Lunar New Year celebration: a dinner hosted by his Los Angeles restaurant Chifa in downtown Manhattan. French houses are getting in on the act, too: Chanel will come to town to toast its new flagship watch and fine jewelry product, and YSL Beaut is throwing a party in honor of the viral Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick. Prada is also launching its beauty line with a cocktail on the 9th. Check back often, as we'll be updating this report of all the biggest parties of the season. Valentinos SoHo pop-up opens Courtesy of Valentino/BFA Valentino is back in SoHo with a new boutique at 98 Prince Street. Naturally, the brand decided to paint the city pink to celebrate. For the week, they took over Sartianos across the street and renamed it Café Valentino. On Tuesday, February 6, guests including Dylan Sprouse, Jayme Lawson, Jeremy O. Harris, Myhala Herrold (above) and Bowen Yang gathered to celebrate. The color of the evening cocktails? Pink, of course. Jemima Kirke can always be counted on to rock the party at a fashion week party. Earlier in the evening, she wore a matching blazer but took it off for a spin on the dance floor. Yang, assistant with Saturday Night Live The writer Celeste Kim came wearing a green coat and shorts. Christofle and Angie Mar celebrate the Lunar New Year What would bring Martha Stewart, queen of domesticity, and Dianne Brill, queen of '80s New York clubs, to attend the same event? Christofle and chef Angie Mars' Lunar New Year party at B. in the West Village (the chef and high-end tableware company are releasing a limited-edition sculpture by Zheng Lu). Guests filled the intimate restaurant, but at one point they gave way to a traditional lion dance. But if this photo is any indication, the kitchen was the evening's makeshift VIP lounge. As waiters squeezed in between guests to serve an array of hors d'oeuvres, including ravioli and shrimp, the dragon had a better chance of making room for itself. Brill, the New York legend and makeup expert, also had no problem getting around. As she was leaving, a manager reminded everyone that she was the Queen of the Night, the nickname given to her by Andy Warhol. Vestiaire Collective celebrates with Jessica Chastain If you need last-minute outfits for fashion week, Jessica Chastain is cleaning out her closet. The Oscar-winning actress, accompanied for the night by her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, teamed up with high-end resale site Vestiaire Collective to sell off some of her red carpet looks. Even the black Cong Tri dress she wore that night (and which she had already worn to the premiere of her film) Memory) was for sale. She celebrated alongside her stylist Elizabeth Stewart (who is also sell goods), Fanny Moizant, co-founder of Vestiaire, and Samina Virk, CEO North America, with a busy cocktail evening at hotspot The Nines. Girl about town, Ivy Getty was clearly channeling her inner big cat for the evening. Leopard print never goes out of style, perhaps this can serve as inspiration for your next Vestiaire purchase.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wmagazine.com/culture/new-york-fashion-week-nyfw-fall-2024-party-photos The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos