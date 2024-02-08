Fashion
Dakota Johnson Impresses in Bodycon Black Dress with Sheer Panels While Out and About in NYC
- The actress, 34, had her curves on display in the figure-hugging dress which featured sheer long sleeves as well as sheer panels around the hips and upper chest.
- Dakota's striking outfit featured a black high neck, solid bodice and floor-length skirt.
- The daughter of Hollywood stars Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson plays Cassandra 'Cassie' Webb aka Madame Web in the film Madame Web
Dakota Johnson stunned in a sheer black dress on Wednesday while in New York City ahead of the release of her upcoming superhero film, Madame Web.
The 34-year-old actress showed off her curves in this bodycon dress, which featured long sheer sleeves as well as sheer panels around the hips and upper chest.
Dakota's striking outfit featured a black high neck, solid bodice and floor-length skirt.
She had her long, dark brown hair in soft curls below her shoulders and accentuated her natural beauty with a full makeup look that included pink lipstick.
Dakota was previously spotted wearing this bold dress with a black leather jacket, red Gucci sunglasses and a matching Gucci bag.
Dakota Johnson stunned in a sheer black dress on Wednesday while in New York City ahead of the release of her upcoming superhero film, Madame Web.
The daughter of Hollywood stars Melanie Griffith, 66, and Don Johnson, 74, plays Cassandra “Cassie” Webb, aka Madame Web, in the upcoming superhero film Madame Web.
Dakota plays the title character in the film which also stars Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor and Isabela Merced.
The film by British director SJ Clarkson is scheduled to be released in the United States on February 14.
Dakota has been busy promoting the film with multiple interviews on television and with online and print media.
She recently told French fashion magazine L'Officiel that she thinks her character Cassie Webb/Madame Web is “powerful and sexy”.
Cassie is a New York paramedic who begins to show signs of clairvoyance.
As she “develops the power to see the future, she is forced to confront revelations about her past and form a relationship with three young women destined for powerful destinies, if they can all survive a deadly present “, according to the IMDb synopsis.
The title of L'Officiel's cover story was “Dakota Johnson's Web of Truths.”
The 34-year-old actress showed off her curves in this bodycon dress with sheer long sleeves as well as sheer panels around the hips and upper chest.
Dakota was previously spotted wearing this bold dress with a black leather jacket, red Gucci sunglasses and a matching Gucci bag.
The actress is the daughter of Hollywood stars Melanie Griffith, 66, and Don Johnson, 74.
Dakotastars as Cassandra 'Cassie' Webb aka Madame Web in upcoming superhero film Madame Web
She spoke about what attracted her to Madame Web, saying, “It was interesting to me that the main character's superpower was her mind and that she was a woman.” This is something I can really get behind. It's very real to me, and it's really powerful and sexy.
She expanded on this thought by adding, “I think women's minds are incredibly powerful, so I think she's a more accessible superhero.” It is more of a psychological thriller.
“This movie is a really fabulous departure for Marvel, because sometimes it's amazing to see these other universes and galaxies doing unrealistic things in an unrealistic place,” she explained.
“It can be escapist and really entertaining. Before Madame Web becomes Madame Web, she is an ambulance driver and she is on the front lines; she is an everyday heroine. So I just thought it was different. And I’ve never done anything like that,” Dakota said.
|
