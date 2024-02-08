Fashion
Dakota Johnson steps out in a daring black Tom Ford dress in New York
The “Fifty Shades” actress wore this sheer dress while appearing on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday.
Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images
Dakota Johnson in 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
Dakota Johnson show him bold side.
On Wednesday, the 34-year-old actress stepped out wearing a sheer black Tom Ford dress paired with a black leather jacket as she appeared on Late at night with Seth Meyers to talk about his new film Madame Web.
The star added some height to her outfit with a pair of black thigh-high boots and wore a black bodysuit underneath her ensemble.
Johnson also added a pop of color by carrying a scarlet Gucci bag.
Johnson's appearance on the show took place after she stopped at Today on Wednesday, wearing red Carolina Herrera high-waisted pants, which she paired with a matching high-neck top.
Talk to the host Hoda KotbJohnson whose parents are Melanie Griffith And Don Johnson talked about the “nepo baby” conversation and insisted that she find conversations on celebrities whose parents are also celebrities “incredibly dull and boring.”
“If you’re a journalist, write about something else,” she told Kotb.
Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images
Dakota Johnson talks to Seth Meyers
Johnson made fun of having famous parents during her life recent Saturday Night Live accommodation stay on January 27.
She joined the group of the series Please Don't Destroy, and the actors John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, son of SNL producer Steve Higgins and former head writer Tim Herlihy, respectively for a video.
Johnson, Higgins and Herlihy concluded a “nepo truce” with matching rings while roasting each other.
Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images
Dakota Johnson in 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
Johnson and her father Don, 74, have spoken openly about her decision to cut off her income when she chose to become an actress rather than go to college after graduating from high school.
“He said, 'If you go to college, you'll always get an allowance,'” he said. Fifty Shades star recalled on the Today to show. “And I was like, 'Well, I'm going to be an actress.' So he said, 'Okay, well, you're on your own.'”
Madam Web, directed by SJ Clarkson, hits theaters on February 14.
