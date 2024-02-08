If the pictures don't lie, my mother's aunt was a very beautiful young woman. Very neat too. Very clean. Work hard.

She had a daughter. She had all of her mother's qualities and some of her beauty.

Cousin walked about 1 mile to school. She had time to think a lot. One day, when she came home, she said: Mom, I wish I had another dress.

Mom didn't waste many words. She simply asked: Why?

At that time, many children had to wear the same outfit all week to school. By changing into everyday clothes as soon as they got home, even boys could keep them reasonably clean this way.

Cousin did this every night. Aunt, who believed that cleanliness was next to godliness, washed Cousin's one and only school dress every Saturday and again on Tuesday or Wednesday evening. Early the next morning, she would heat the sad old irons and Cousin would start school without a single stain or crease.

Another dress. Why indeed! Cousin had his answer ready. My friend has three dresses. Can't I have two?

Aunt responded with a question. How many dresses does your friend wear at once?

Well, mom, she only wears one.

And you, Child, how many do you wear? Aunt was very serious.

One, mom.

So you both have plenty.

To reflect on. How many dresses do you wear at once?