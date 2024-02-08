Informa Markets Fashion transitions to MMGNET Group and launches MMGNET, the new parent portfolio brand and B2B resource for the fashion industry | Nation and world

Informa Markets Fashion transitions to MMGNET Group and launches MMGNET, the new parent portfolio brand and B2B resource for the fashion industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Informa Markets Fashion today announced the transition of the group's brand to MMGNET Group, and with it the launch of MMGNET, the new parent brand powered by information and resources, designed to support the wider fashion industry and connect the group's portfolio of brands and their diverse communities, products, services and resources more seamlessly and diversely than ever before. In the future, MMGNET Group's B2B fashion industry brand portfolio will include MMGNET, MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT and SOURCING at MAGIC.

For decades, the group's leading B2B events brands have served the fashion industry as an essential meeting place for essential discoveries serving global retailers and brands. MMGNET, the group will now offer an expanded offering of products and services, including a constant flow of rich and inspiring content and resources, as well as more opportunities for the entire sector to connect and innovate throughout throughout the year, as well as a suite of enhanced digital marketing opportunities. .

“It’s more than a rebrand or the launch of a new parent brand; it's about how we serve our audiences and the industry in the future, as part of an evolution of our business. We are focusing on what we do incredibly well, but better than ever – connecting our customers through our live events – while enhancing support throughout the year, online and offline,” says Kelly Helfman, president of the MMGNET group. “We are fashion's go-to partner for live discovery and commerce. Now with MMGNET, we can also be the industry's resource for connection, information, commerce resources and inspiration. “

The group's new parent brand, MMGNET, will connect the industry and communities through its existing leading B2B fashion event brands with exclusive content programs and provide research-based market insights, trend forecasts seasonal, distinct curation and unique business resources designed to enable tangible actions and results. MMGNET will also provide new opportunities for more live connection touchpoints throughout the fashion calendar, new digital marketing opportunities that expand reach and awareness, and a platform to innovate, drive and test new formats and products that meet current and future industry and customer needs.

MMGNET was created based on extensive market research and customer feedback collected over the past two years, which highlighted new needs driven by the challenges created by continued market changes, ongoing challenges of supply chain, the continued disruptions caused by direct-to-. consumption channels and ever-changing consumer preferences and demands. These include the need for more always-on market and trending, content- and resource-driven information and resources, more curation and guidance, and more commerce and marketing opportunities. Additional connection and community building throughout the year.

“This next chapter is about empowering our customers and the industry in new and expanded ways that drive mutual benefit, growth and progress,” said Teodora Nicolae, vice president of marketing at MMGNET Group. “MMGNET now exists to meet new industry needs and to exist as a synergistic ecosystem that generates more valuable connections between our communities and provides them with more opportunities than ever to interact and engage, create, innovate, discover and learn and share knowledge in new ways and in new formats.

MMGNET's ecosystem of leading brands, communities and cohorts, products and services will revolve around four key areas: connection and opportunity, actionable industry and market insights, inspiration and trend forecasting, and profitable responsibility. At the heart of MMGNET's mission is to help the industry unlock more of the unlimited potential for partnerships, growth, innovation and knowledge sharing possible when more touchpoints are created and the right connections made , both online and offline. MMGNET's “fashion-wide” platform will enable more connections than ever between existing audiences and communities, as well as the ability to create and nurture new communities across the industry .

Investments in new and dynamic opportunities to bring together fashion communities and the wider industry within and outside the traditional market cycle will support this mission, including global meetups and community events at key points in the calendar fashion, piloting new formats, including content-driven conferences and events. live events, as well as new programs and initiatives around curation and matchmaking in MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE and SOURCING at MAGIC industry events.

The second pillar, actionable industry insights, will drive MMGNET's expansion and investment in market research and data-driven reporting designed to identify and present larger changes in the global fashion landscape , macro and micro market trends, fluctuations in consumer behavior, and much more. At the heart of the expanded and growing insights program is the goal of contextualizing data and insights to help fashion professionals and businesses of all sizes use the findings to more strategically inform their short- and long-term decisions. long term. Presented in multiple formats – online and offline – the reports will present and analyze key findings, offering broad insights as well as customized scenarios for different markets and industry communities.

The third pillar will focus on driving inspiration and providing trend insights, direction and deeper curation throughout the year and in multiple formats. MMGNET will continue to provide a robust seasonal trend forecasting program across all market segments and categories, while expanding beyond traditional definitions of “trending” content to provide insightful forecasts and reporting on industry trends. industry in fashion technology, real-time social media consumer trends, sustainability. , marketing and branding, and more.

Finally, Profitable Responsibility is an important value-driven pillar, underscoring MMGNET's commitment to helping the industry and all fashion stakeholders chart a course towards a more conscious and responsible future. This will encompass sustainability, environmental management, social empowerment and DE&I initiatives. Plans to expand the Verified Sustainable program into flagship brand communities and events, as well as the IMFC incubator that supports minority-owned fashion brands, are in the works.

MMGNET will serve the entire fashion industry as a go-to resource and connection point both inside and outside of the traditional fashion calendar, online and offline. Additional initiatives regarding MMGNET's live events, trending and insights content programs, and accountability initiatives will be announced in the coming months.

About MMGNET

MMGNET is fashion's newest B2B ecosystem and industry's go-to resource, where industry professionals go to find the inspiration, connections and opportunities they need to grow their businesses, create networks and manage fashion responsibly. With its extensive global reach, decades of unwavering industry expertise, world-class content programs and a comprehensive portfolio of business and industry event brands – including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE and SOURCING at MAGIC – MMGNET offers it all year-round learning opportunities. , grow, connect and discover. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa Markets (LON:INF). To learn more about MMGNET and the MMGNET Group brand portfolio, please visit www.mmgnetgroup.com

